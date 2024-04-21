ELEGIES – A SONG CYCLE Comes to Melbourne Starring Nadine Garner

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The quirky and uplifting musical, Elegies – A Song Cycle by William Finn is coming to fortyfivedownstairs Melbourne. It will be the first presentation of the new company, Clovelly Fox Productions. This poignant new production, directed by the award-winning Tyran Parke, will be the first chance for Australia to see this show in a decade.

Often hilarious, always touching, ELEGIES – A SONG CYCLE presents 18 musical stories, as Broadway's William Finn summons up the spirits of relatives, friends, and long-lost pets, holding on, through a celebration of individual narratives and unexpected music, to those who have passed. Created by Finn (‘Falsettos', ‘25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee'). ‘Elegies' takes us on a musical journey that explores the modern world that we live in, and life's infinite joys.

This production features four celebrated performers: Nadine Garner (The Blake Mysteries), Queenie van de Zandt (King Kong), Marty Alix (Hamilton) and Anton Berezin (The Phantom of the Opera) who take on a variety of roles across an 80-minute journey of constant transformation. In each character, we respond to echoes of those closest to us, our family, and our friends, as well as the family we choose.

Nadine Garner said “This piece is a wonderful tribute to friends, lovers and even strangers that form a unique community. As much as it is touching, it equally crackles with joy and wit. For a show that emerged from loss, I find the material refreshingly light and full of humour. And working this extraordinary team is joyful. I can't wait to share this work with audiences.”

Director Tyran Parke adds: “Elegies is a tremendous piece to explore with this remarkable cast, and it's a privilege to have stewardship of these personal stories. I'm excited to welcome acclaimed television and theatre star, Nadine Garner back to the world of Musical Theatre. After mounting productions as successful and thrilling as Todd McKenny in ‘Barnum', ‘Lisa McCune in ‘Follies' and Natalie Basingthwaighte in ‘Chess', Nadine in ‘Elegies' is the perfect next step in my own creative evolution.

Nadine Garner is best known for her role in ‘The Blake Mysteries' and has amassed a range of tv, film and stage appearances including musicals ‘Cabaret' and ‘Assassins'. Queenie van de Zandt is a musical theatre doyenne having appeared in dozens of musicals and cabarets including her recent award-winning turn in ‘Next to Normal'. Anton Berezin has appeared in countless commercial productions including ‘The Phantom of the Opera', ‘Fiddler on the Roof' and ‘Evita'. Marty Alix is a bright light of the Melbourne stage having led productions including ‘Hamilton' and ‘Spamalot'.

Clovelly Fox Productions is a new producing collective with Artistic Director Tyran Parke at the helm. The team have a desire to find the heart of lesser-known pieces, and to find the essences of older works and make them relevant and accessible.

Director Tyran Parke

Musical Director Vicky Jacobs

Choreographer Freya List

Venue: fortyfivedownstairs, 45 Flinders Lane, Melbourne.

Dates: Wednesday 10 – Sunday 2 July

Times: Wednesday – Saturday 7:30pm, Saturday 4pm, Sunday 2pm and 5pm

Prices: $69 full price, $55 Concession