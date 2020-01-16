GUSSET GRIPPERS Will Tour Australia

Gusset Grippers is a show which aims to change the world, one fanny at a time.

Physiotherapist, comedian and recovered incontinent, Elaine Miller, specialises in pelvic health after having three giant-headed babies in four years. "I became fascinated by the science of continence and the wonders of the pelvic floor", adding "I'm fine now, by the way, my vagina is the only bit of me that is buff. Physio really does work".

Gusset Grippers is frank, factual and funny - you leave knowing what a pelvic floor is, what it does, why having a good one is smashing, and where to take yours if it is a bit wonky. There is a prolapse chicken, a clitoris puppet, and a sparkly, surprising grand finale. What there is NOT is audience participation - no one is asked to share personal information.

The show has been well received by audiences, critics and health care professionals alike in the UK and now Elaine is bringing her show to Australia. Elaine will be debuting in February 2020 at World Fringe in Perth before a short run in Melbourne and, finally, Adelaide Fringe.

Gusset Grippers has enjoyed sell out runs and 5* reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe. It won "Weirdest show of the Fringe", which is, apparently, a compliment. Elaine's reach from social media, radio, podcasts and TV means that over 590 million people have heard her message of #LaughDontLeak - which is just one of the reasons she was recently awarded a prestigious Fellowship by the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy.

Gusset Grippers was written by Elaine in a fit of temper because so many people with troubles "down below" do not seek help. "People think leaking is an inevitable consequence of ageing or parenthood, and that's just not true" says Elaine. "Making people laugh about something embarrassing means they will talk about it, and talking is kryptonite to taboos".

There is a serious side to this - huge public health issue which costs Australia $43billion pa (not a typo, nor a joke). Most importantly, our sexual function relies on our pelvic floor muscles are or our sexual function - seeing Gusset Grippers could improve Australia's orgasms. "That's the sciencey bit that adults of all ages, races, orientations, genders and both sexes seem quite interested in" says Elaine.

Gusset Grippers is debuting in Australia at Fringe World, Perth on 5th, 6th, 7th, and 9th February, before three dates in Melbourne on the 10th, 11th, and 12th February, and then the Adelaide Fringe from 14th to 23rd February (not 17th). The aim is that people will learn from the show, and because it is evidence based it counts as CPD for healthcare professionals, which is a nice bonus.

Tour Dates

Perth:

World Fringe, Lazy Susan's Comedy Den, Brisbane Hotel, Beaufort St, Perth

5,6,7, (not 8th) February 2020, 8.30pm

https://fringeworld.com.au/whats_on/gusset-grippers-fw2020

Melbourne:

The Butterfly Cub, Carson St, Melbourne

10,11, 12 February 2020, 5.30pm

https://thebutterflyclub.com/show/gusset-grippers

Adelaide:

Adelaide Fringe, The Bally, Gluttony, Rymill Park, Adelaide.

14-23rd February 2020 (not 17th), 7.20pm

https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/gusset-grippers-af2020?venue=166%3A22





