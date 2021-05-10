Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Will Be Performed at the Butterfly Club This Month

The production stars Marlea Correy and Rory Harman.

May. 10, 2021  
Deep cut productions is excited to present Rajiv Joseph's play Gruesome Playground Injuries performing at the Butterfly Club in May 2021. This dark, comedic two hander explores shades of intimacy through physical injury, mental illness, grief and consent across a life long friendship. When suffering and sarcasm binds two people together like stitches hold skin, how do you manage pain that spans decades?

Independent and anxious Kayleen (Marlea Correy) meets accident prone Dougie (Rory Harman) at only eight years old in the nurses office at school. The play follows their journey over the course of thirty years in a series of randomly ordered snapshots of memory. Through these memories their complex story is revealed in the injuries they have inflicted on themselves and each other.

Gruesome Playground Injuries written by Rajiv Joseph and directed by Ellen Wiltshire is a passion project for Deepcut productions whose founder Marley Correy first read the play at 16 years of age. Ellen shares " We are inviting the audience to join Kayleen and Doug on their fun and frustrating journey as they face the things that have and continue to hurt them. In Rajiv Joseph's own words "It's about lost love, it's about pain and regret and these are things that almost everyone in humanity has experience in and it makes sense to me that this would evoke painful memories in the service of meditation".

To discover how a lifetime of stitches, sarcasm and scars hold Kayleen and Doug together join us for the limited season of Gruesome Playground Injuries. Bookings recommended.

This play uses fake blood and stimulated an injury with blood on stage. It includes reference to rape, sexual assault, self harm and abuse. If you would like more details on the content included in this play please reach out to our production team.

Venue: The Butterfly Club Upstairs Theatre - 5 Carson Pl Melbourne, off little Collins street

Date: Tuesday 25th May - Sunday 29th May 2021

Time: 6.45pm

Tickets: Full $35.00, Concession $31.00, Group (6+) $28.00

Bookings and more information: https://thebutterflyclub.com/show/gruesome-playground-injuries-2021


