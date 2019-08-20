Full Cast Announced for JEKYLL & HYDE

A star-studded cast including some of Australia's most celebrated opera, television, film and music theatre performers will join Anthony Warlow and Jemma Rix in Jekyll & Hyde, to be staged in October in Melbourne and November in Sydney 2019, Concertworks announced today.

The cast features Broadway actor Amanda Lea LaVergne (Annie, The People in the Picture, Grease and Bring It On),world-renowned opera star Peter Coleman Wright AO, who has performed in major opera houses and concert halls across the world and Martin Crewes, one of Australia's most awarded stars of film, television (Neighbours) and music theatre (Dream Lover, Les Miserables, Dr Zhivago).

Joining them will be esteemed and highly regarded stars including John Wood, the much-loved Gold Logie winning star of stage and screen (Blue Heelers, Rafferty Rules), Suzanne Johnston, whose career has encompassed the prestigious European Festivals of Glyndebourne and Salzburg, as well as Australia's major opera companies and musical theatre stages, Alex Rathgeber (Anything Goes, The Wizard of Oz), Annie Aitkin (recently seen in Thoroughly Modern Millie), Lisa-Marie Parker (Cats, Les Miserables), Troy Sussman (Aladdin, Pirates of Penzance and Australian Film and TV), Stephen Mahy (Jersey Boys, Grease, Mamma Mia, Miss Saigon), Thern Reynolds (Evita, Dream Lover, We Will Rock You) and Georgia Wilkinson (Phantom, Beauty and The Beast and Sydney Carols in the Domain).

Together with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in Melbourne and the Sydney International Orchestra in Sydney, the performances will be the first Australian professional production of the much-loved musical by multi Grammy and Tony nominated Frank Wildhorn with the Book and Lyrics by double Oscar and Grammy winning Leslie Bricusse.

"I am thrilled to have been invited to recreate the music and lyrics of Frank Wildhorn and Leslie Bricusse for this 25th anniversary celebration of Jekyll & Hyde. After reimagining these iconic characters for the concept recording, I look forward to bringing Frank's 'Gothic Musical' to the Australian stage in these concert performances" said Anthony Warlow.

"I am absolutely delighted that one of my favourite musical artists in the world, Anthony Warlow, is going to celebrate the 25th year of his amazing performance on the Jekyll & Hyde "Complete Works" double CD," said Frank Wildhorn, Composer, Jekyll & Hyde.

"Anthony has so many beautiful gifts as a musician and actor, and all were on display on those recordings.

One of the greatest thrills of my creative life was the making of the double CD with Anthony, creating what has become the iconic recording of our precious show."

"As Jekyll, Anthony brings heroism, a romanticism, and an obsession. As Hyde, he brings a sense of freedom, sensuality, and an honest and powerful visceral nature," he added.

CAST DETAILS:

CREATIVE TEAM:

Director: Chris Parker

Musical Director: Vanessa Scammell

Sound Design: Michael Waters

Lighting Design: Jasmine Rizk

For more information: www.concertworks.com.au/jekyll





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You