Foil Arms And Hog Announces Australian Tour 2023

Foil Arms and Hog is an Irish sketch comedy group comprising Sean Finegan (Foil), Conor McKenna (Arms) and Sean Flanagan (Hog). They return to Australia with their brand new show in March 2023, taking them to Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney - they last toured Australia in 2019. Tickets are on sale now.

The trio write, shoot and edit a new sketch every week from their office, releasing it for YouTube, Facebook and Instagram on IGTV. Foil Arms and Hog do not have a specific genre, and make sketches that are often observational and occasionally topical. Popular sketches released to YouTube include 'When Irish People Can't Speak Irish', 'An Englishman Plays Risk', 'WTF is Brexit', and 'How to Speak Dublin'. Foil Arms and Hog also perform live shows, primarily in Ireland and the United Kingdom, but also in the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and a number of runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The group's name evolved from nicknames each of the members had for each other, Foil (Sean Finegan) being the comedy foil, Arms (Conor McKenna) was 'All arms and Legs' and Hog (Sean Flanagan) because he ostensibly hogged the limelight.

As of 2020, the group had just under a million likes and follows on Facebook and 500 thousand YouTube subscribers. As of October 2020, the group had 517 thousand YouTube subscribers and 114 million views.

They met each other in University, (where they did Engineering, Architecture and Genetics), formed the group and have been touring their live shows in Ireland, the UK, the US and Australia over the last nine years to audience and critical acclaim (no really).