Final Tickets For TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Released

The Producers of TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL have announced that due to huge demand, there will be one final extension with new tickets going on sale at 9am Monday 4th December.   The new performances will run from January 23rd to 28th, 2024 and then, the smash hit musical must leave Theatre Royal Sydney after a record-breaking season and 303 performances.

Since it opened in May this year, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL has received standing ovations at every show and rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. 

When the musical leaves Sydney, it will embark on a national tour with seasons confirmed and currently on sale in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne.

The final Sydney performances go on sale at 9am Monday!

To secure tickets before the musical departs Sydney, visit the link below.

Produced by Paul Dainty AO/TEG DAINTY in special collaboration with Stage Entertainment, Tali Pelman and the late Tina Turner, the musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race to become the global Queen of Rock ‘n' Roll. TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity. 

Since its highly anticipated premiere in May this year at Theatre Royal Sydney, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL has captured the hearts of audiences with its powerful storytelling, incredible performances, and iconic music. Featuring 23 hit songs including, “Simply The Best,” “What's Love Got To Do With It,” “Nutbush City Limits”, “River Deep Mountain High” and “Proud Mary”, this smash hit musical has received 37 prestigious award nominations including BEST MUSICAL (Tony Awards) and BEST NEW MUSICAL (Olivier Awards).

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL Australian seasons:

Sydney, Theatre Royal                   Playing now through to January, 2024

Perth, Crown Theatre                    Previews from February 27, 2024

Adelaide, Festival Theatre           Previews from April 24, 2024

Brisbane, Lyric Theatre QPAC     Previews from July 2, 2024

Melbourne, Princess Theatre     Previews from September 24, 2024

Tickets for all cities are on sale now! Visit the link below for ticket information.

 




