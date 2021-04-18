Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY Extends in Melbourne

The production will play from 15 June until 4 July at Melbourne’s Comedy Theatre before touring to Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth.

Apr. 18, 2021  

FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY Extends in Melbourne

It was announced today that the hilarious New York and Las Vegas hit Friends! The Musical Parody has extended its Melbourne season by two weeks. Friends! The Musical Parody national tour will now play from 15 June until 4 July at Melbourne's Comedy Theatre before touring to Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth. Tickets are on sale from Friday 23 April at www.friendsmusical.com.au.

Join your six favourite friends at their favourite café for a night of unstoppable laughs with a new musical that lovingly lampoons the beloved NBC sitcom. Friends! The Musical Parody celebrates the misadventures of our favourite group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.

It's a seemingly typical day in New York coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear!

Follow Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe as they navigate life and friendship, all the while reliving favourite moments from the smash hit TV show. Friends! The Musical Parody plucks the best moments from the show's decade long run and recreates the moments through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp.

Friends! The Musical Parody is directed by Dash Kruck, with choreography by Cameron Mitchell, set and costume design by Frances Hannaway, lighting design by Jason Glenwright and musical direction by Steven Kreamer.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Australia - Melbourne Stories
THIS EFFING LADY! Adds New Shows at The Brunswick Ballroom Photo

THIS EFFING LADY! Adds New Shows at The Brunswick Ballroom

Opera Australia Returns To Melbourne With Two Grand Scale Verdi Performances Photo

Opera Australia Returns To Melbourne With Two Grand Scale Verdi Performances

THE PITTS Cabaret Will Be Performed at The Athenaeum Theatre in May Photo

THE PITTS Cabaret Will Be Performed at The Athenaeum Theatre in May

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Welcome New Cast Members Photo

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Welcome New Cast Members


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris, Leonard Maltin, David Copperfield and More Take Part in Milt Larsen's 90th Birthday Celebration
  • Lynn Nottage and Cori Thomas to be Featured in Moliere In The Park's IN CONVERSATION Series
  • Listen: MY FAVORITE FLOP Discusses BY JEEVES On Latest Episode
  • VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC to Celebrate 250th Live Performance