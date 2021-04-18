FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY Extends in Melbourne

It was announced today that the hilarious New York and Las Vegas hit Friends! The Musical Parody has extended its Melbourne season by two weeks. Friends! The Musical Parody national tour will now play from 15 June until 4 July at Melbourne's Comedy Theatre before touring to Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth. Tickets are on sale from Friday 23 April at www.friendsmusical.com.au.

Join your six favourite friends at their favourite café for a night of unstoppable laughs with a new musical that lovingly lampoons the beloved NBC sitcom. Friends! The Musical Parody celebrates the misadventures of our favourite group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.

It's a seemingly typical day in New York coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear!

Follow Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe as they navigate life and friendship, all the while reliving favourite moments from the smash hit TV show. Friends! The Musical Parody plucks the best moments from the show's decade long run and recreates the moments through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp.

Friends! The Musical Parody is directed by Dash Kruck, with choreography by Cameron Mitchell, set and costume design by Frances Hannaway, lighting design by Jason Glenwright and musical direction by Steven Kreamer.