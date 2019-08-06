FRANTASIA Comes To Melbourne Fringe Festival

You ever seen a cat wearing socks? Frantasia is the emotional equivalent of that. It's stand-up. It's sketch. It's the fever dream of a confidently insecure queer comedian in her mid 20's. Buckle up.

Frankie McNair is a comedy gremlin with "Fun Aunt" energy. Starting stand-up in 2017, Frankie has been working hard to share her unique voice. In 2019 she debuted her first solo show Frantasia to sell-out crowds at The Canberra Comedy Festival, performed to sell-out crowds at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and was a Raw Comedy State Finalist.

Frankie is also one-half of comedy duo Sweaty Pits, who won the 2018 Sydney Fringe Festival "New Zealand Tour Ready Award" and nominated for "Best Comedy" at the 2018 Melbourne Fringe Festival with their show Pity Party.

A 'lil bit about the work from me; "For me Frantasia is my brain on a stage. It's personal, it's chaos and very silly. I don't think we can take for granted the opportunity to positively impact people and remind them of the joy in play and the ridiculousness of life, and I hope that's what Frantasia does."

TO BOOK TICKETS visit melbournefringe.com.au or call (03) 9660 9666





