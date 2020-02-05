FOR A GOOD TIME, CALL Comes to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival

If you want to keep tabs on the next generation of exciting young Australian comedy talent, this is the show for you.

For a Good Time, Call is a split bill hour of stand-up comedy by Grace Jarvis and Bronwyn Kuss, two recent exports from Brisbane who are now living together in a share house in Carlton and grappling with the concept of coats and closed toe-shoes.

Grace and Bronwyn are here for a "good time" in every way, except for sex stuff. They're a good time on a plane (if you leave Bronwyn alone), they're a good time on a train (if Grace isn't panicking) and they're a good time in automobiles (they drove their cars down from Queensland with Bronwyn's dog and Grace nearly hit a fence post swerving to avoid a lizard).

Their combination of high-energy memoir and dry observation is a delightful juxtaposition for audiences. Be sure to catch Queensland's latest exports in their exciting new split bill hour of stand-up comedy.

Grace Jarvis is a 21-year-old comedian and writer who has been published in Junkee and The Feed SBS and is a RAW Comedy 2018 State Finalist. She is a recipient of the Queensland Theatre Young Playwright's Award and the QUT Youth and Children's Writing Prize. In 2019 she was selected to perform at the Brisbane Comedy Festival's Frocking Hilarious Gala for Actionaid and to perform in the legendary comedy tent at Woodford Folk Festival over 5 days to a potential audience of 130,000. In 2020 she was nominated for Best Comedy and Best Show for her sold out run at the Fringe at the Edge of the World in Hobart. Having recently graduated from the Queensland University of Technology studying creative writing and drama, she thought the logical next step would be to move to Melbourne and tell complete strangers about her family's intergenerational trauma and every mistake she's ever made. She is the daughter of three generations of army veterans and spent 10 years with Scouts Australia, so she knows how to save your life if you're ever bitten by a snake.

Bronwyn Kuss is a 32-year-old writer and comedian whose specialty is extremely dry recounts of everyday tragedies to great comedic effect - which saw her gracing the stage at the Melbourne Town Hall at the RAW Comedy National Finals in 2018. In 2019, Bronwyn was selected by Screen Queensland to participate in the Nice Shorts program - an initiative where early-career comedians are selected to work on an online show with esteemed writers such as Nick Boshier (Bondi Hipsters, #7DaysLater, Soul Mates), Jazz Twemlow (Tonightly, The Roast), Nazeem Hussain (Legally Brown), Greta Lee Jackson (Wham Bam Thank You Ma'am), Penny Greenhalgh (The Checkout, The Lost Tapes) and Bjorn Stewart (Get Krackin', Black Comedy). Bronwyn has opened for Mel Buttle and written for BBC's Newsjack. She has two Bachelor's degrees in exercise science and film and her dog is probably frightened of you.

VENUE: Crowded at the Vaults, Pilgrim Bar

DATES: 24 March - 5 April, 6pm (5pm Sundays)

TICKETS: $20

BOOKINGS: comedyfestival.com.au





