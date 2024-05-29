FLUTTER! All Killer No Filler Comes To Melbourne Magic Festival In July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Heidi Hoops Hillier, one of Sydney's premier circus entertainers, is bringing her new show to the Melbourne Magic Festival. FLUTTER! ALL KILLER NO FILLER is an entertaining show starring international woman of mystery - Ivy Amore.

Ivy Amore, is working deep undercover as a circus cabaret artist in a bid to track down the elusive L.O.V.E. and receive her next secret mission. In a virtuosic display of misdirection, Ivy spell-binds with mysterious rings and spinning hoops, thrills with whip-cracks, confounds with illusions, and charms with witty one-liners in an elaborate attempt to seduce her audience. But when her true identity threatens to kill the romance, she's as ruthless on stage as she is undercover!

Looking to escape the grim daily news cycle? Then this is the show for you...A stunning circus performer, an accomplished magician, and an astonishing quick-change artist, Hillier transcends the limits of these genres to make an utterly engaging, entertaining and original work of theatre - as only a true artist can.

About Heidi Hillier

Heidi Hillier has been a regular on the burlesque, new vaudeville, variety circuit in Australia and overseas for the past 15 years. Her shows combine artistic hoops, whips and rope skills with visually powerful, subversive, and cheeky performance. Heidi has performed in Big Tops, Tiny Tops, Sydney's Variety circuit and on the high seas. You can spot her in the ABC's Australian comedy documentary "Stop Laughing This is Serious: Too Much Variety is Barely Enough." Her curious claim to fame is that she was the only 2 headed hula hooper in Australia.

Heidi Hoops Hillier presents FLUTTER! All Killer No Filler

When: 12 July @ 645pm

Where: The Arrow On Swanston, Melbourne

Tickets: $18 - $35

Comments