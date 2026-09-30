FAWLTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE Will Mark 30 Years With Australian Tour

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Based on the BBC series, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience will celebrate its 30th anniversary, returning to Australia with a special tour of major cities across the country from February 2027.

One of the world's most sought-after shows, this globe-trotting tour-de-force has been smashing records and collecting accolades since its humble beginnings in Brisbane in 1997. It has been labelled one of Australia's greatest theatre exports, touring globally in 43 countries, and welcoming millions of guests through its doors.

Basil's rude, Manuel's confused and Sybil's cracking the whip… all the while dishing up the laughs and a three-course meal. The world's most successful Fawlty Towers tribute, this unforgettable immersive show sees audiences become paying guests at the Faulty Towers hotel, ready for two hours of chaos, comedy and action.

From the creative mind of Alison Pollard-Mansergh, and produced by Jared Harford and the team at Interactive Theatre, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a loving homage to the BBC TV series written by Connie Booth and John Cleese. Blending top-flight improvisation, audience participation, and a completely original theatrical script, this is a night perfect for absolutely anyone ready to laugh.

It stands as the longest-running immersive production in the West End, the longest-running Fawlty Towers production of any kind worldwide, and the longest-running theatrical production based on a television series currently playing in the West End.

Alongside this anniversary tour, the jam-packed schedule will also see the cast and crew touring multiple locations across Australia in 2026 and 2027. This regular tour has been ongoing for 30 years and even managed to operate during COVID-19 by sending the cast to states that hadn't been locked down, completely changing the script to present in a COVID-safe format.

Producer Jared Harford said, 'That this show is celebrating 30 years of success is testament to the love and attention of every performer who has worked on it from day one. What started as a fun idea for three out-of-work comedians, not thinking it would last longer than six months, to becoming the most successful touring production ever out of Australia, is incredibly exciting. The secret to success has been years of hard work, and not just sticking to the major cities, but performing across small regional towns and communities as well. This 30th anniversary tour will be making its mark across Australia in some of the most loved venues that have drawn in loyal audiences for so many years.

To be on the West End now for 15 years is a feat so few shows have attained, and showcases that Australian writing, Australian performers, and Australian creative industries can punch with the big leagues - so let's fund them some more!'

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a loving tribute to Fawlty Towers. Faulty Towers The Dining Experience uses scripts and a dining experience format devised by Imagination Workshop Pty Limited and is not endorsed in any way by John Cleese or Connie Booth.

Tour Dates

Special Gala Performance - 16 Feb 2027 — The Terrace Hotel Adelaide — Adelaide

19 Feb – 21 Mar 2027 — Adelaide Fringe Festival — Adelaide

22 – 27 Feb 2027 — Sydney Opera House — Sydney

16 – 21 Mar 2027 — Arts Centre Melbourne — Melbourne

1 – 2 Apr 2027 — The Capital Banquet Room — Bendigo

3 Apr 2027 — The Cube Wodonga — Wodonga

22 – 24 Apr 2027, Special Gala Performance - 24 Apr 2027 — Stamford Plaza Brisbane — Brisbane

4 – 9 May 2027 — HOTA, Home of the Arts — Gold Coast

27 – 29 May 2027 — Mercure Hotel Townsville — Townsville

9 – 13 Jun 2027 — His Majesty's Theatre — Perth

12 – 14 Aug 2027 — Oaks Darwin Elan Hotel — Darwin

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 18 Hrs 14 Min 59 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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