MURMURATION to Open for Women's Circus 35th Anniversary
The intergenerational ensemble draws on cast members' own memories and reflections to tell the organization's story at The Drill Hall in Footscray.
Melbourne’s Women’s Circus will mark a historic milestone this November with Murmuration, an epic and deeply personal new circus and physical theatre work. Celebrating 35 years, this spectacular production brings together a massive, intergenerational ensemble of over 60 performers aged 19 to 77.
Directed by award-winning performance maker Christy Flaws, Murmuration explores the profound strength of community, transforming three and a half decade’s worth of collective memories into an awe-inspiring display of physical beauty and sublime soundscapes at The Drill Hall in Footscray.
Inspired by the breathtaking natural phenomenon of thousands of starlings moving in perfect synchronicity, director Christy Flaws conceived the project after observing the ensemble's natural dynamics during early creative workshops. "A movement felt by one rippled across the entire flock almost instantly, so they acted like a single connected body," explains Flaws.
A new work, Murmuration utilises the cast’s own written reflections and actual memories of their time within the organisation. The production is a celebration of an ever-evolving community telling its own story, in its own words, and with its own bodies.
“Every Women's Circus show is different, that's kind of the nature of what they do,” adds Flaws. “But with this one, the whole show has come straight from the ensemble - their actual memories of being part of Women's Circus. So, it's really personal. It's not a story we've imposed from the outside, it's the current community telling its own story. 35 years of it.”
The most seasoned member of the ensemble, Vig Geddes joined the Women’s Circus at its inception in 1991. At 77 years old, Geddes stands as the show's oldest performer, still training and taking to the stage alongside an ensemble that reflects a broader community spanning ages 2 to 77. Director Christy Flaws also brings her own deep history to the project, having previously performed in past Women’s Circus productions before stepping into the directorial helm. This rich, shared lineage shapes a performance that is beautifully authentic, tracking the organisation's growth from a safe space for survivors into a national leader in social circus.
The sheer scale of the production - coupled with original, live music and immersive soundscapes – means audiences can expect a deeply moving, 90-minute spectacle that honours three and a half decades of connection, warmth, and collective power.
Running for a limited time from 18 to 28 November at The Drill Hall in Footscray, this milestone anniversary season is expected to sell out quickly, and bookings are highly recommended. Tickets are on sale from 1 October 2026.
Women’s Circus is a not-for-profit arts organisation offering a year-round circus and performance training program and producing socially engaged arts projects for women, trans and non-binary people and their communities. It is a proudly feminist organisation dedicated to individual well-being and community connectedness.
Photo Credit: Photographer: Jessica Connell Photography
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