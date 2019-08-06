FALSE ADVERTISING Comes to The Butterfly Club

Ever wondered whether the media industry is as glamorous as they portray on the TV? Is it all long lunches, cocktails and naps on the office furniture? Or is what we've been shown False Advertising?

Allow ad industry insider, Jenna Featherstone, to take you on a musical journey answering all the questions you've never thought to ask about the industry that influences what you wear, how you speak, the car you drive and the fragrance you wear.

Over the course of 50 minutes, Featherstone's performance will detail all the glamorous things involved in creating an ad, including trying to get cockroaches to perform for the camera, how to use sex appeal to sell portable toilets and how ads are the enemy of great music.

Let Featherstone answer all the questions you never thought to ask.

Bookings: https://thebutterflyclub.com/show/false-advertising





