Eric Andre Adds Second Enmore Theatre Show

With sold-out shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane and limited tickets remaining in Auckland and Perth, Frontier Comedy has responded to the extreme demand for Eric André tickets and added a second show at Sydney's iconic Enmore Theatre! The added show on Tuesday 3 December is on sale to the General Public from 11am Friday 9 August (local time), or Frontier Members can join the pre-sale for 24 hours from 11am Wednesday 7 August. Sign up for the Frontier Members pre-sale at frontiercomedy.com.



Eric André was last on our shores in 2016. His debut Australian tour was the hottest ticket of that year - selling out in mere days with record-breaking attendances in Melbourne and an extra Sydney show added to meet massive demand.



With his Legalize Everything World Tour still a few weeks from kicking off in Europe, the added Sydney show is just one of several 'by demand' shows being added to the global comedy phenomenon's world tour, with the entire European leg now completely sold out. The boundary-pushing comedian will bring his unyielding enthusiasm, infectious energy and surrealist humour to Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane and Auckland this December!



There's no question that the creator and host of Adult Swim's hit series The ERIC ANDRE Show is currently in the midst of a world take-over. In addition to his nine-country tour, which with this announcement has now hit a massive 37 dates, André is about to make even more of a mark on screens across the globe. With the bizarro-talk show, live-action comedy TV series now in production on its fifth season, his character Kraft Punk has also been given an Adult Swim special, while the mysterious BLARF has locked down a record deal with Stone's Throw records.



André has also lent his voice to the hyena 'Azizi' in Disney's re-imagining of The Lion King not to mention producing, co-writing and starring in his first feature film, the hidden camera comedy Bad Trip. Co-written and directed by his ERIC ANDRE Show co-star Lil Rel Howery, the full-length film follows the duo throughout a prank-laden cross-country road trip. The movie's Australian date is yet to be confirmed, so you'll just have to get your Eric André fix in the flesh at a live show!

Tue 3 Dec | 8.00pm NEW SHOW ADDED!

The Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49



FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

Runs 24 hours from: Wed 7 Aug (11am AEST)

or ends earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted



GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Fri 9 Aug (11am AEST) LEGALIZE EVERYTHING TOUR

ON SALE NOW!



Wed 4 Dec | 8pm SOLD OUT!

The Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au | 13 28 49



Fri 6 Dec | 8pm SOLD OUT!

Athenaeum Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

ticketek.com.au | 13 28 49



Sat 7 Dec | 8pm ALMOST GONE!

Astor Theatre | Perth, WA

ticketek.com.au | 13 28 49



Wed 11 Dec | 8pm SOLD OUT!

The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

ticketmaster.com.au | 13 61 00



Fri 13 Dec | 8pm SELLING FAST!

Sky City Theatre | Auckland, NZ

ticketek.co.nz | 0800 TICKETEK (842538)





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You