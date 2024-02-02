ELMO'S CIRCUS DREAM Adds New Melbourne Dates

Elmo and all your Sesame Street favourites have announced their Melbourne locations for the 2024 tour - Preston, South Morang and Narre Warren before heading to regional Victoria and South Australia!

Learn more about the lineup Click Here.

This thrilling theatre show takes you on an enchanting journey with Elmo and his friends as they discover their hidden talents and dreams at the circus. Getready to be entertained by their amazing acts, catchy songs, and heart-warming moments that will leave you smiling from ear to ear.

It all begins with Elmo's enchanting bedtime story about the circus. As Elmo falls asleep, he is magically transported to his dreamtime circus where he iswarmly greeted by his friends Abby, Cookie Monster, Grover, Bert, and Ernie. The show bursts into high energy as the talented cast sings and dances to theiconic Sesame Street theme song, but with a twist -they are embarking on an exciting adventure to the circus! With their vibrant costumes and catchy tunes, they express their deep desire to join the circus and become part of its magical experience. From hilarious clowning and daring stunt attempts to mesmerizing dog acts and captivating dance routines, the stage comes alive with their boundless energy, skill, and infectious enthusiasm.

But the excitement doesn't stop there! Brace yourself as internationally renowned circus performers take the stage, showcasing their extraordinary talents.Prepare to be spellbound by their impressive acrobatic displays, jaw dropping juggling acts, and mind-bending illusions that will leave you in awe at theirincredible feats.

'Elmo's Circus Dream' is more than just a show – it's an immersive experience that ignites the imaginations of children, encourages self-expression and teaches valuable life lessons in a fun and engaging way. Get ready to be dazzled as the magic of the circus unfolds before your eyes, leaving you with unforgettable memories and a renewed belief in the power of dreams.

Don’t miss out! Get your tickets now and join Elmo and his Sesame Street friends at Elmo’s Circus Dream – it will leave you beaming from ear to ear andbelieving that anything is possible!