Dylan Cole Brings CASE NUMBERS to the 2023 Melbourne International Comedy Festival

Dylan Cole brings his latest work, Case Numbers, to the 2023 Melbourne International Comedy Festival. This is a show about a man who's inherited a locked briefcase. It's about guessing numbers and trying to open that briefcase. It's about one man working very hard to figure out a combination. It's about Case Numbers.



It's not about COVID.



A show for comedy lovers who prefer their humour to be witty, well crafted, and very much left of the centre, Case Numbers is a fascinating meta-thriller that analyses the narrative conventions used in writing. It has no beginning or ending and while there is a middle, it's a wonderfully and entirely pointless homage to a 90s Cold War film. You're welcome.



"The idea of creating a show based around cracking a code to a briefcase was always an interesting premise to me," explains writer/performer Dylan Cole.



"To tell a story where an audience is constantly guessing what's inside a briefcase, before the contents are potentially revealed. I've always loved a big reveal. To try and top what has been conjured up in the imaginations of an audience. One of the most unique things about Case Numbers is that it really does defy genre. It's a cerebral, meta, absurd stand-up comedy show - a heady cross between a Beckett play, and a Christopher Nolan film. It's a show people could come back and see again, because there will undoubtedly be something they missed the first time."



A MICF premiere season that serves up a gripping and thoroughly entertaining night out at one of Australia's most loved Festivals, Case Numbers runs for ten performances only at the Greek Centre in the CBD. Not to be missed, tickets now selling!



Celebrating a decade since he last performed a solo show at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival by performing his latest solo show at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Dylan Cole is a Melbourne-based writer and performer. Known for his ambitious style of combining theatre, comedy, and fictional storytelling, his previous shows include It All Sparks Joy, The Moon and Me, Safety First, Ned: Ideas You'll Never Have and Blank Tiles, which had sold-out seasons at the 2017 Adelaide Fringe and Edinburgh Festival Fringe Festival at Assembly and received multiple five-star reviews.

