Dark Magic And Mind Games Take The Stage As MACBETH Returns To The Gardens

Passion, power and desire will light up the stage this summer as The Australian Shakespeare Company presents William Shakespeare's most relentless tragedy, Macbeth.

Set against the dramatic backdrop of the Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne, Glenn Elston's Macbeth will envelope audiences in the blood, dark magic, sabotage, power and ghosts of eleventh century Scotland from 30 January to 6 March 2021.

A stunning mix of mind games and manipulation, the play sees Macbeth (Nathaniel Dean) inspired by his wife (Alison Whyte) to kill for the crown, after an encounter with the prophecies of three witches.

The play centres on Lady Macbeth's yearning desire to be behind the man in power, before their consciences get the better of them and everything they try to create comes crashing down.

"Despite being set hundreds of years ago, many of the themes in Macbeth are a true reflection of the world we live in today," commented Glenn Elston OAM, Founder and Artistic Director, The Australian Shakespeare Company.

"The politics of eleventh century Scotland, and its monarch under threat, shows that no matter our time or place in history, power will always cause turbulence."

The Australian Shakespeare Company's "Shakespeare Under the Stars" program offers something for everyone, having fast become an unmissable summer tradition for Melburnians and visitors alike.

"We encourage everyone to bring along a picnic of their own or take advantage of the on-site bar and catering, and make a night of the experience, in one of the most beautiful botanic gardens in the world," Elston said.

Food is available to pre-order online and is delivered directly on the evening of the performance, with high and low chairs are also available for hire at the venue.

Dates: 30 January to 6 March 2021. Tickets: $25 - $110, visit shakespeareaustralia.com.au or call 03 8676 7511.