The world of fairy tales will never be the same! Following sold-out seasons across North America, the hilarious off-Broadway musical DISENCHANTED is coming to the Doncaster Playhouse this February.

Forget the princesses you think you know. When these royal renegades toss off their tiaras, this subversive, not-for-the-kiddies musical reveals what really happened 'ever after'. DISENCHANTED isn't afraid to smash the traditional princess stereotypes and clichéd stories that we grew up with.

Featuring Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella and their posse of rebellious princesses, this side-splitting musical is anything but Grimm. Gone are the poisoned apples, glass slippers and tales as old as time - this is the modern take on these fairy tale classics that sets the record straight.

"A new spin on Disney classics, leaving audiences doubled over in laughter!" CBS TV

"Riotous, hilarious, side-splitting! Should have poor Walt spinning in his grave!" New York Post

Strictly Limited Season, February 21 - 29

Book Now: https://pepproductions.org.au/

Doncaster Playhouse

679 Doncaster Road, Doncaster VIC 3108

#PEPprincesses @pep_productions

Book, Music & Lyrics by Dennis T. Giacino

Disenchanted contains adult themes, coarse language and sexual references and is not suitable for all audiences.





