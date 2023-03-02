Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedy Darling Steph Teitelbaum Presents HELLO, WHO IS IT? For Melbourne Comedy Festival

The show will run from 3 - 13 April at The Butterfly Club Downstairs.

Mar. 02, 2023  
Comedy Darling Steph Teitelbaum Presents HELLO, WHO IS IT? For Melbourne Comedy Festival

Briiiiing briiiiing... don't pick up the phone, it could be your real estate agent asking for the rent, or a scam or worse, your grandmother! If you hate picking up the phone as much as Steph Teitelbaum does, you're going to love this show.

'Hello, who is it?' explores the impact that one phone call can have, from the silly to the serious, and how it can potentially change your life... if you bother to answer it. This show will draw inspiration from all walks of life. Whether it's based on truth or not. If you're a fan of fast-paced absurdity, like to laugh or prefer to text... pull up a chair (chairs provided) and watch.

After performing to sell-out crowds in her comedy cabaret 'The Illegitimate Love Children of Bob Downe and Magda Szubanski', Steph Teitelbaum sets out to take her devoted audience to Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2023. 'Hello, who is it?' is a sketch show that will take you on a journey from a clueless noir detective to an infomercial presenter selling you something you definitely don't need. She most recently performed in The Melbourne Uni Law Revue which was awarded Best New Written Work. Steph is also a presenter on 3RRR and a voice-over artist for 7/11 and Disney Plus and has worked as Second Assistant Director for Working Dog on Utopia as well as ABC's Fisk.

'Hello, who is it?' explores the unlimited possibilities of those dreaded phone calls. Could it be from an old friend you don't want to talk to, or could it be an unreal opportunity that changes your life for good?

The show will run from 3 - 13 April at The Butterfly Club Downstairs. Tickets start at $28.00. For more information, visit www.comedyfestival.com.au.




DREAM HOUSE Comes to Speakeasy Theatre Photo
DREAM HOUSE Comes to Speakeasy Theatre
On Valentine's Day in 2004, Mattel announced in a press release that dream couple Barbie and Ken had decided to split up after 43 years together. This is the little-known story of what happened next.
Steve Hili Brings The Sexy Environmentalist to Melbourne Comedy Festival Photo
Steve Hili Brings 'The Sexy Environmentalist' to Melbourne Comedy Festival
Straight from Edinburgh Fringe comes the sexiest show at this year's comedy festival! It's Steve Hili baby with his show “The Sexy Environmentalist” complete with a personal message from Stormy Daniels herself. After completing his UK Tour, Steve will make his comedy festival debut (originally planned for 2020 before the very unsexy pandemic hit and cancelled all shows) at The Vault Theatre - Speakeasy HQ.
New Voices Will Join Melbourne Theatre Company To Help Realise New Vision Photo
New Voices Will Join Melbourne Theatre Company To Help Realise New Vision
Melbourne Theatre Company's Artistic Director & Co-CEO Anne-Louise Sarks has announced a raft of new voices joining the Company, including the establishment of an industry-first advisory council which will bring the voice of artists into everyday decision making.
Sammy J Kicks Of His GOOD HUSTLE Australian Tour At Melbourne Comedy Festival Photo
Sammy J Kicks Of His GOOD HUSTLE Australian Tour At Melbourne Comedy Festival
After five years, 200 episodes and countless legal threats Sammy J is stepping away from his weekly ABC TV spot - but not before throwing a giant party. Come and farewell Government Coach, Playground Politics, National Yoga, bush poet SJ Paterson, Hookturnistan and more as we say “full credit” to taking the piss on the national broadcaster.

More Hot Stories For You


Triple M Host and Comedian Sarah Maree Cameron Presents ONE WOMB PLEASE! For Melbourne Comedy FestivalTriple M Host and Comedian Sarah Maree Cameron Presents ONE WOMB PLEASE! For Melbourne Comedy Festival
March 2, 2023

As heard nationally on the Triple M network, Sarah Maree Cameron is debuting her first solo comedy show “One Womb Please!” for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival at Coopers Inn. This is Sarah Maree's story. After being diagnosed with Cervical Cancer and Endometriosis (plus other things to do with her pipes) Sarah Maree travelled down the path of IVF and now surrogacy. This is a show about her journey to motherhood.
Comedy Darling Steph Teitelbaum Presents HELLO, WHO IS IT? For Melbourne Comedy FestivalComedy Darling Steph Teitelbaum Presents HELLO, WHO IS IT? For Melbourne Comedy Festival
March 2, 2023

Briiiiing briiiiing… don't pick up the phone, it could be your real estate agent asking for the rent, or a scam or worse, your grandmother! If you hate picking up the phone as much as Steph Teitelbaum does, you're going to love this show. 
DREAM HOUSE Comes to Speakeasy TheatreDREAM HOUSE Comes to Speakeasy Theatre
March 1, 2023

On Valentine's Day in 2004, Mattel announced in a press release that dream couple Barbie and Ken had decided to split up after 43 years together. This is the little-known story of what happened next.
Steve Hili Brings 'The Sexy Environmentalist' to Melbourne Comedy FestivalSteve Hili Brings 'The Sexy Environmentalist' to Melbourne Comedy Festival
March 1, 2023

Straight from Edinburgh Fringe comes the sexiest show at this year's comedy festival! It's Steve Hili baby with his show “The Sexy Environmentalist” complete with a personal message from Stormy Daniels herself. After completing his UK Tour, Steve will make his comedy festival debut (originally planned for 2020 before the very unsexy pandemic hit and cancelled all shows) at The Vault Theatre - Speakeasy HQ.
New Voices Will Join Melbourne Theatre Company To Help Realise New VisionNew Voices Will Join Melbourne Theatre Company To Help Realise New Vision
February 28, 2023

Melbourne Theatre Company's Artistic Director & Co-CEO Anne-Louise Sarks has announced a raft of new voices joining the Company, including the establishment of an industry-first advisory council which will bring the voice of artists into everyday decision making.
share