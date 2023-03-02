Comedy Darling Steph Teitelbaum Presents HELLO, WHO IS IT? For Melbourne Comedy Festival

Briiiiing briiiiing... don't pick up the phone, it could be your real estate agent asking for the rent, or a scam or worse, your grandmother! If you hate picking up the phone as much as Steph Teitelbaum does, you're going to love this show.

'Hello, who is it?' explores the impact that one phone call can have, from the silly to the serious, and how it can potentially change your life... if you bother to answer it. This show will draw inspiration from all walks of life. Whether it's based on truth or not. If you're a fan of fast-paced absurdity, like to laugh or prefer to text... pull up a chair (chairs provided) and watch.

After performing to sell-out crowds in her comedy cabaret 'The Illegitimate Love Children of Bob Downe and Magda Szubanski', Steph Teitelbaum sets out to take her devoted audience to Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2023. 'Hello, who is it?' is a sketch show that will take you on a journey from a clueless noir detective to an infomercial presenter selling you something you definitely don't need. She most recently performed in The Melbourne Uni Law Revue which was awarded Best New Written Work. Steph is also a presenter on 3RRR and a voice-over artist for 7/11 and Disney Plus and has worked as Second Assistant Director for Working Dog on Utopia as well as ABC's Fisk.

'Hello, who is it?' explores the unlimited possibilities of those dreaded phone calls. Could it be from an old friend you don't want to talk to, or could it be an unreal opportunity that changes your life for good?

The show will run from 3 - 13 April at The Butterfly Club Downstairs. Tickets start at $28.00. For more information, visit www.comedyfestival.com.au.