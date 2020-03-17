Clovelly Fox Postpones WHEN THE RAIN STOPS FALLING

Clovelly Fox will be postponing their production of When The Rain Stops Falling by Andrew Bovell. The show was originally set to run April 2-11. No rescheduled dates have been announced as of yet.

The following statement has been released:

In light of recent developments, it pains us to let you know that we have decided to postpone our debut work WHEN THE RAIN STOPS FALLING by Andrew Bovell, which was due to be performed next month.

While we have a small capacity, it's only right that we support social distancing and follow the leadership shown by our industry peers at this time. We want to say how incredibly grateful we are to the artists and creatives who have put so much work into this project so far.

We are committed to putting on great theatre and we will find the time to connect with our community in due course. It is our mission to ensure the beautiful performances and exceptional designs that have already been crafted WILL be shared with you all; just not right now.

For our ticket holders, refunds are processed via Eventbrite. Alternatively, if you wish to donate the cost of your ticket to Clovelly Fox (this will go directly to the artists) or leave your ticket there for use when the new dates are identified then please do not request the refund as we are currently liaising with Eventbrite to work out how this could be managed.

Thank you to all those who have supported us so far; we are indebted to you. We are sending our love and support to all those across our industry who have been affected. A reminder that The Arts Wellbeing Collective is there should you need further support.

The fox will prowl at a later date but until then, take care.





