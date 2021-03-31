Citizen Theatre Presents Mara KORPER: Unity Is Harmoniosity

One of Melbourne's most innovative independent theatre companies, Citizen Theatre, return with their latest bold offering after highly successful productions When The Light Leaves (nominated for a Green Room Award) and Forgotten Places (supported by Kingston and Stonnington Councils). Mara KORPER is a feminist sci-fi spectacle that follows in the footsteps of dystopian classics such as Handmaid's Tale, Brave New World and 1984. In true Citizen Theatre style, Mara KORPER interrogates the zeitgeist, providing a feminist lens for contemporary issues.

Mara KORPER is set in a futuristic, dystopian world where gender is obsolete, the flesh must remain whole, and bodies are owned by the government. This brilliant and terrifying new theatrical work explores themes of extremism, corruption, gender and body image. Mara KORPER is staged in a non-traditional way, seating audiences in the round in private perspex boxes. Fusing the latest sound technology with absurdist expressionism, Mara KORPER is truly on the cutting edge of experimental feminist theatre.

The cast of Mara KORPER will feature some of Melbourne's most inventive performers, including Emily Carr (QUEENZ, nominated for Best Comedy at Melbourne Fringe Festival), Freya Pragt (The 91-Storey Treehouse), Jordan Barr (RAW Comedy State Finalist, nominated for Best Comedy at Melbourne Fringe Festival), Shamita Siva (Let Men Tremble), Kayla Hamill (Forgotten Places) and an ensemble of emerging performers Asha Khamis, Erin McIntosh and Ursula Searle.

More information: https://www.citizentheatre.com.au/shows#mara-korper

Venue: Theatre Works, 14 Acland Street, St Kilda East, Victoria

Tickets: https://www.eventfinda.com.au/2021/mara-korper/melbourne/st-kilda-east