Circus Oz Will Take Over Melbourne's City Streets This Summer

In true circus style, Circus Oz has today launched its brand new show with a stunning acrobatic display on the hill of Birrarung Marr overlooking Melbourne's iconic city skyline.

Everything But The Circus is classic circus with a twist, full of joy and surprise. It's a love-letter to Melbourne that will reacquaint people with the city and everything it has to offer.

An outdoor roving experience that will literally hit the streets of Melbourne this summer, the show will invigorate Melbourne's iconic and eclectic laneways, malls, shopfronts and balconies.

A crew of 20 extraordinary circus characters and musicians will guide audiences to different city locations that will culminate in a mind-blowing extravaganza.

Brian Robertson, Circus Oz Executive Producer said Everything But The Circus is a city walking tour like no other - filled to the brim with suspense, wonder and delight.

Audiences will meet at six secret locations and move through Melbourne's cobblestoned streets as they stumble across acrobatics, live music, flash mobs, tightwires and aerials. Eventually the groups will converge for a spectacular finale.

"We're not telling people where we are going, but we will we guide them through a rediscovery of their city. This is a show without barriers, a performance without fear and an experience not to be missed," said Mr Robertson.

Lord Mayor of Melbourne Sally Capp says this will be an experience like no other.

"If there's ever been a time to celebrate and rediscover Melbourne, it's right now," says the Lord Mayor.



"Our city is the perfect backdrop for a circus performance that will delight and tantalise audiences. There's so much to experience in Melbourne, and Everything But The Circus will give us the chance to see the CBD through a truly magical lens."

Season runs 14 - 29 January 2022 with tickets on sale 8 December 2021. Sign up for discounted pre-sale tickets at experiment2021.circusoz.com.au