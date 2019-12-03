Celebrate Christmas & Community With PLAY IT FORWARD

Play It Forward is thrilled to present our spectacular final concert for the year with a joyously diverse range of musical styles for all occasions, to help get you into the Christmas spirit!

From Josh Groban, Bon Jovi and Carly Simon to rousing gospel and African numbers, music theatre hits and the great operatic classics of Rossini and Mozart, there's truly something for everyone at ...

Swing Into Christmas on Saturday 7th December 2.30pm at Deakin Edge, Federation Square.

Under the direction of multi-award winning conductor, Dr Jonathon Welch AM and featuring an impressive range of guest artists including THECHO!R, XL Arts, Liane Keegan and Choir of Hard Knocks, with their new co-artistic directors Danielle Matthews and Adam Przewlocki.

We are excited that Glenferrie Brass conducted by Phillipa Edwards, will be joining us for the first time...

AND of course our concerts just wouldn't be the same without our fabulous PLAY IT FORWARD CHOIRS, including MEN ALOUD!, Voices of Casey, Choir of Opportunity, All Together Choir, Voices of the Alfred, Latrobe Valley Community Choir and Western Health Singers, who are an integral part of our concerts and our community. They will be raising the roof again in celebration of Christmas ....

Jonathon explains "This concert is the culmination of a very busy year for us. Play It Forward is my vision and legacy for the future of inclusive arts programs for all Australians. We have many fantastic, innovative, inclusive and inspiring initiatives underway and several new programs planned which complement our existing programs."

"I am so proud of everything we've achieved this year and so excited by our plans into 2020! It's time to celebrate everything we love about music, inclusion, community ..... and of course Christmas!"

Tickets are $25 for concession and for children under 16 and $35 for adults.

Please come along and support us. Go to playitforward.org.au to book your tickets and to find out about our programs and events.

Come and be inspired!





