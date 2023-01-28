Cast Announced for World Premiere of NOT FINISHED WITH YOU YET

Dick Gross AM, Managing Director of Dickie Productions has announced the cast for the World Premiere of the Australian production of NOT FINISHED WITH YOU YET!

The production will open with a preview performance on Monday 6th March 2023, and open on or about Thursday 9th March 2023. The Season will run Monday 6th March 2023 to Sunday, 2nd April 2023, for eight (8) performances per week - Tuesday to Sunday, inclusive - Matinees Saturday and Sunday.

The leads will feature married couple CHRISTIE WHELAN BROWNE who will play Kate and ROHAN BROWNE who will play Rupert.

Dick Gross AM, writer, and composer said, "In this buoyant, occasionally saucy musical, the protagonists fight the system to stay together. Twenty songs explore this journey." he added, "In this play, everyone cannot wait to split except for one couple. What is the nature of the long-term, mature love in our lives?"

Gross went on to explain the play. What if you lived in a world where divorce was compulsory? But you were still in love?

Lifelong love is unbearable. In this dystopian world where all marriages must end at 13 years, a couple fights to stay together for love.

Kate and Rupert live in a world where love is not forever ...in their world as life expectancy has grown from 35 to 85, those extra 50 years make lifelong marriage unendurable: awful in fact. So, by law, everyone must divorce after 13 years.

BUT Kate and Rupert are in love.

Explore not only the nature of love in its middle stages but also confront middle-aged issues that we all must face at some time such as having children or not, the joys of coffee, post-menopausal sex, masturbation, and the male midlife crisis!

ABOUT THE CAST

"Christie" Whelan Browne is one of Australia's most versatile stage and screen performers. An award-winning actress who has delighted audiences In shows as varied as A Funny Thing Happened on the way to the Forum, The Importance of Being Earnest, The Drowsy Chaperone (Helpmann Award Nomination), and Britney Spears: The Cabaret Christie has been described by The Australian as "Immaculate and untouchable", by The Age as "magnificent", and by the Herald Sun as "a musical and cabaret talent not to be missed".

Christie Is the star of three one-woman shows, Britney Spears, The Cabaret, Show People, and Vigil (Green Room Award Winner) all of which have debuted at The Adelaide Cabaret Festival and then toured In Australia and Internationally, too much acclaim.

Christie has been seen In MTC's Twelfth Night, An Ideal Husband, Born Yesterday, The Odd Couple, and As You Like It. In 2016 she played the role of Gen In Eddie Perfect's play The Beast, Her Career began In 2005 In Grease - The Arena Spectacular. Other musical roles Include Kira In Xanadu, Liz Hurley In Shan e Warne The Musical, Lina Lamont In Singin In the Rain, Tanya Degano, In STC/Global Creatures Muriel's Wedding The Musical (Helpmann Award nomination & Sydney Theatre Award nomination), and April In Company (Sydney Theatre Award) to name just a few.

On the silver screen, Christie has been seen In Wonderland, Offspring, Peter Allen - Not the Boy Next Door, Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, Paper Giants: Magazine Wars, House Husbands, True Story with Hamish and Andy, Mustangs FC, Get Krackin and The Wrong Girl. Recent film credits Include M4M, I Love You Too, Spin Out, and That's Not My Dog.

In 2019, Christie joined the cast of Neighbours as well as joining Shaun Micallef's Mad as Hell where she has appeared as a regular cast member for the last four series. In 2020 she appeared on Kinne Tonight, MSO's Perfect End To 2020, Spicks & Specks, a surprise reappearance on Neighbours, and closed out the year with a stunning performance for Vision Australia's Carols by Candlelight. In 2021 Christie appeared In Spreadsheet for Paramount+ Later this past year, Christie was featured In the BINGE Original series Colin from Accounts.

Rohan Browne Is one of Australia's most versatile performers. With a career of over 20 years, he has conquered every medium in the performing spectrum.

A musical theatre star, he has established himself as a true triple threat with his roles as Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz Don Lockwood in Singin' in the Rain Riff in West Side Story, Zach in A Chorus Line Fred Casely in Chicago, Rum Tum Tugger in Cats, Ken Railings in Strictly Ballroom., George in The Drowsy Chaperone, Carmen Gha in The Producers and Tommy Albright in Brigadoon, to name a few.

He has graced the silver screen in prominent roles in Dance Academy, the award-winning comedy The Drop Off, Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, Hamish & Andy's True Stories, the blockbuster mini-series Secret Bridesmaid's Business, Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, and cameos in the comedy series Secret Bridesmaids Business, Ms. Fishers Modern Murder mysteries, and cameos in the comedy juggernaut Mad As Hell and the upcoming Channel 7 sketch show, We Interrupt The Broadcast.

He was an original artist of the groundbreaking motion picture Academy Award-winning Happy Feet and filmed the successful Paul Hogan sequel The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee.

Rohan was a featured soloist on the sellout concert tour of Hugh Jackman's Broadway to Oz, a selected soloist to work with Chita Rivera, a soloist with Sydney Dance Company, and a founding member of The Tap Pack.

OTHER CAST MEMBERS ALSO ANNOUNCED:

Lauren Gunson, Daniel Cosgrove, Leah Zilberman, Cristina D'Agostino, Alexia Brinsley, Rebecca Cullinan, Dinesh Mathew, Alec Gilbert, Matt Heyward, Matthew Hamilton, Karla Hillam.

https://app.showcast.com.au/sl-gu2XJ01e

Dick Gross AM

Dick Gross is better known as the four-time former mayor of the City of Port Phillip but has also been a writer in residence and authored four musicals and six books.

Music Director: Martine Wengrow

Director: Kim Anderson

Cast by: Thea McLeod McLeod Casting

Tickets on sale for pre-sale at 10.00 am on 30th January. General Public on Sale 10.00 am 2nd February. For tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221564®id=31&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com.au%2Fartist%2F2966014?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1