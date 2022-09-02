Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CYRANO Comes to Southbank Theatre This Month

Performances run 24 September – 29 October.

Sep. 02, 2022  
Making its much anticipated return to the stage, Virginia Gay's joyous, gender-flipped Cyrano opens on Thursday 29 September at Southbank Theatre.

Packed with music, wit and aching romance, Gay gives us a delightfully self-aware theatrical rom-com for our times in this adaptation of Edmond Rostand's literary classic.

Cyrano played three preview performances in 2021. Three hours before its opening night performance, the production was cancelled as a result of Victoria's sixth lockdown.

With the full cast and creative team returning for the 2022 season, Cyrano promises to be an uplifting love letter to hope and the irrepressible magic of theatre.

Directed by Sarah Goodes (The Sound Inside), the production is written by and starring Virginia Gay (Savage River), alongside Holly Austin (Miss Fisher & The Crypt of Tears), Robin Goldsworthy (This Much Is True), Milo Hartill (Fangirls), Claude Jabbour (Eden) and Tuuli Narkle (The Tenant of Wildfell Hall).

Virginia Gay said, 'We are so excited to bring this beautiful new play of hope and longing back to Melbourne Theatre Company.

'A snap lockdown three hours before opening night meant we didn't open as planned last year, but we are so grateful for the enthusiasm shown by preview audiences, and the belief shown by Melbourne Theatre Company, to be able to bring it back to you.

'Sharp wit and glorious romance in a new Australian adaptation of an old classic - what more could you want for a joyful celebration of live theatre?'

About the play: Cyrano is the most interesting person in any room - a wordsmith, a charmer, a ruthless fighter. She works twice as hard and runs twice as fast as any of the pretty boys, because she's deeply ashamed of something about herself. Enter Roxanne: brilliant, beautiful Roxanne - a student of life, with a penchant for poetry and a way with words, just like Cyrano. But Roxanne doesn't like Cyrano ... not like that. She's only got eyes for Yan: hot, manly Yan; all-brawn-and-no-brains Yan, who is dumbstruck around Roxanne. Probably shy, right? Until suddenly he starts saying the most amazing things. But it's not Yan writing these perfect love scenes, it's Cyrano ...





