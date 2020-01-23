COME FROM AWAY Breaks Highest Weekly Box Office Record In The Comedy Theatre's 92 Year History

In yet another spectacular triumph, global hit COME FROM AWAY has smashed the highest weekly gross income for the week ending 19 January, surpassing the weekly box office records of all other productions staged at the theatre since it opened in 1928.

Producer Rodney Rigby said: "Come From Away has enjoyed tremendous success since we opened last July. After being crowned Ticketmaster's Ticketmaster Ticket Of The Year in November last year, we couldn't be more delighted by this record breaking result. I can honestly say that Melbourne and the people across Australia have truly taken Come From Away into their hearts."

COME FROM AWAY is based on the incredible real-life events in the wake of the September 11 tragedy. Set in Gander, Newfoundland where 38 planes carrying nearly 7,000 people from over 100 countries were redirected during this traumatic event, almost doubling the population of the remote Canadian town. Capturing the generosity and hospitality of the small community of Gander who invited the "come from aways" into their homes, it is an inspirational story of hope and humanity.

COME FROM AWAY opened on Broadway to rave reviews in 2017 and has continued its record-breaking triumph with a second production in Toronto, a third production touring North America, a West End production and the recently opened Australian production in Melbourne.

With book, music and lyrics by David Hein and Irene Sankoff, COME FROM AWAY is directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, choreographed by Olivier Award Winner Kelly Devine (Rock of Ages, Diana), with music supervision by Ian Eisendrath (A Christmas Story, Diana), scenic design by Beowulf Boritt (Rock of Ages, Be More Chill) costume design by Toni-Leslie James (Jelly's Last Jam), lighting design by Howell Binkley (Jersey Boys, Hamilton), sound design by Gareth Owen (Diana, A Bronx Tale).

COME FROM AWAY has won numerous awards including the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical (Christopher Ashley), Winner of five Outer Critics Circle Awards (New York) including Outstanding New Broadway Musical. On top of this, the musical has received three Drama Desk Awards (New York) including Outstanding Musical, four Helen Hayes Awards (Washington, D.C) including Outstanding Production of a Musical, four Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including Excellence in production of a Musical and six San Diego Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Musical.

In February 2019, the musical added to its international award tally with four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, Best Theatre Choreographer, Best Sound Design and Outstanding Achievement in Music and recently won Broadway World UK awards.

In Australia, it has won the Ticketek 'Ticket of the Year' award for 2019, recently took out the Drama Victoria award for Best Performance by a Theatre Company and continues to attract spontaneous standing ovations at every performance.

ComeFromAway.com.au





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You