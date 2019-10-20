COME FROM AWAY Becomes The Most Successful Musical Ever Staged At Melbourne's Comedy Theatre

Global hit COME FROM AWAY has been named the most successful musical in the Comedy Theatre's 91-year history, this week surpassing the box office records of all other musicals staged at the theatre since it opened in 1928.

The inspiring and heart-warming production has sailed passed some extraordinary musicals in history including: The Sentimental Bloke (1961) Man of La Mancha (1967-1968), Canterbury Tales (1969), They're Playing Our Song (1981), Chicago (1981), The Rocky Horror Show (various productions) and Rock of Ages (2011).

The Australian production of COME FROM AWAY opened in July 2019. COME FROM AWAY is based on the incredible real-life events in the wake of the September 11 tragedy. Set in Gander, Newfoundland where 38 planes carrying nearly 7,000 people from over 100 countries were redirected during this traumatic event, almost doubling the population of the remote Canadian town.

Capturing the generosity and hospitality of the small community of Gander who invited the "come from aways" into their homes, it is an inspirational story of hope and humanity.

"Melbourne and people across Australia have taken COME FROM AWAY into their hearts at the refurbished Comedy Theatre, that will leave a lasting legacy well beyond our stay, positioning the venue as one of the finest theatres in the country," said producer Rodney Rigby.

COME FROM AWAY opened on Broadway to rave reviews in 2017 and has continued its record-breaking triumph with a second production in Toronto, a third production touring North America, a West End production and the recently opened Australian production in Melbourne.





