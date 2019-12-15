COME FROM AWAY Announces Final Extension Until 8 March 2020

Melbourne has fallen completely in love with global hit musical COME FROM AWAY, with the announcement today that it will extend its season, with the final performance on Sunday 8 March 2020.

With no further extensions possible due to touring commitments in China, the final weeks will go on sale to the general public on Friday 20 December at 9am.

Establishing a new record, the most successful musical in the Comedy Theatre's history, the Australian production opened in July 2019 and continues to attract capacity houses and spontaneous standing ovations from the entire audience at each and every performance.

Producer, Rodney Rigby said "Come From Away in Melbourne has exceeded our wildest expectations, with the show embraced by audiences from across Australia and New Zealand and making a significant additional impact to the Victorian economy."

COME FROM AWAY will tour China with the Australian company, opening in April 2020.

Currently there are five productions of COME FROM AWAY playing simultaneously around the world, and it has won 40 international awards.





