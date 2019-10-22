CIRQUE STRATOSPHERE Is Coming To Melbourne

This summer, Cirque Stratosphere, a spectacular new space-based circus from the creators of THE ILLUSIONISTS, CIRCUS 1903 and LE NOIR, is heading to Hamer Hall at Arts Centre Melbourne. This strictly limited season from 3-11 January 2020 follows seasons at Canberra Theatre Centre (December 10-21) and Sydney Opera House (December 24-29).

Perfectly timed for school holidays, Cirque Stratosphere features gravity-defying, logic imploding and head spinning stunts that will elevate, thrill and bewilder. More than an entertainment experience, this is a journey out into the stratosphere that will leave audiences stunned and amazed by seemingly impossible aerial feats in this place where even the sky isn't a limit.

Audiences will witness thrilling performances insideThe Columbian Wheel of Death, impressive stunts on roller-skates by the Roller Duo, death-defying acrobatics on aRussian Barwhere the performer is thrown in the air by two partners holding the bar, sky-high contortions in The Aerial Sphere, the Russian Swing to Swingand many more. These extraordinary feats effortlessly blend agility, coordination and showmanship to create an out-of-this-world spectacle.

The talented duo Simon Painter and Tim Lawson of The Works Entertainmentare also the creative minds behind the epic Circus 1903, Le Noir, Cirque Adrenalin and The Illusionists. Their unmissable productions have now travelled to more than 400 cities around the globe smashing box office records multiple times on Broadway and London's West End.

Tim Lawson from The Works Entertainment, says,"We are so excited to return to Melbourne this summer with a great new show that once more will provide such thrilling entertainment for the whole family. The Works Entertainment is known worldwide for creating shows that appeal to all generations, and we look forward to sharing this spectacular world premiere production with Melbourne audiences"

TICKETS: On sale now: 1300 182 183 or www.artscentremelbourne.com.au





