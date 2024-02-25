CAR CRASH to Play Melbourne's Butterfly Club in March

Buckingham Palace will come to Melbourne's CBD for six nights from 11 - 16 March, with the Australian premiere of Car Crash.

Car Crash follows the run-up to Prince Andrew's life-changing interview about his friendship with financier Jeffrey Epstein. Inspired by true events, it follows Buckingham Palace staff's planning and strategy towards the 2019 event. As Prince Andrew's Advisors come together, they panic into presenting ideas to make their problem to disappear.

The 60-minute play focuses on themes of privilege and arrogance, not only in a British class system but the elitism and out-of-reach life within every society.

The play is written by Melbourne playwright Gregory Vines (24k magic ringing, Romans, The Upstairs Lounge, 53 %), and directed by Cassandra Magrath (Wolf Creek, Summer Coda, SeaChange).

Car Crash will play for a strictly limited season at Melbourne's Butterfly Club.

Dates: 11 March to 16 March 2024

Opening Night: Monday 11 March

Tickets are on sale now at the button below.