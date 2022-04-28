Bianca Del Rio Returns To Australia, UNSANITIZED!

Get your vaccinations and prepare the cocktails because everyone's favourite "clown in a gown", Bianca Del Rio, is returning to Australia with her new comedy tour Unsanitized! She's vaxxed, she's waxed and she has more attitude than ever. The pandemic may be ending, but Bianca is just getting started. If you liked COVID-19, you'll love BIANCA-22.

Unsanitized! will begin in Brisbane in August, and travel to Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra and Perth, with tickets on sale from 6 May.

Bianca Del Rio, otherwise known as Roy Haylock, is a dimple-cheeked, larger-than-life drag queen and outrageous comic who isn't afraid to shock and offend. When it comes to insult comics, Bianca is in a class by herself. Fierce, funny and fabulous, she has sandblasted her name into the annals of pop culture on RuPaul's Drag Race. Thanks to her snarky frankness, impeccable timing and politically incorrect humour, she became the show's breakout star, winning its sixth season. Dubbed the "Joan Rivers of the Drag World" (New York Times), there isn't anything Bianca is afraid to say. A self-professed "clown in a gown", Bianca is quick to point out that she is the biggest joke of all.

Bianca's brand continues to expand with her recently launched makeup remover, The Bianca Remover, which is currently Amazon's top selling beauty product. Among her many accomplishments, Bianca starred in the feature film Hurricane Bianca (available on Hulu), its sequel Hurricane Bianca 2: From Russia with Hate (available on Netflix), the Vimeo original comedy special Rolodex of Hate, and the Logo original television specials Not Today Bianca. Bianca has also taken her trademark wit and sharp commentary to the page in her book Blame It On Bianca Del Rio: The Expert on Nothing with an Opinion on Everything (Harper Collins).

Bianca recently completed her fourth global stand-up comedy tour, It's Jester Joke. She made history during that tour by being the first drag queen to headline Carnegie Hall and Wembley Arena, selling out both venues. Del Rio also recently made her West End debut in the hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie where she plays the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle.

TOUR DATES

Wednesday 31 August QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane

Saturday 3 September State Theatre, Sydney

Monday 5 September Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Wednesday 7 September Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne

Friday 9 September Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra

Saturday 10 September Astor Theatre, Perth

For all tour and ticket information, go to biancadownunder.com