Beth Stelling Embarks On Australian Tour In October 2019

Beth Stelling will embark on an Australian tour in October 2019.

BRISBANE

SIT DOWN COMEDY CLUB

TUESDAY 29 OCTOBER

Book at Box Office 3369 4466 www.standup.com.au

SYDNEY

FACTORY THEATRE - JUST FOR LAUGHS

WEDNESDAY 30 OCTOBER

Book at Ticketek 132 849 www.ticketek.com.au or Factory Box Office 9550 3666

MELBOURNE

ATHENAEUM THEATRE TWO

FRIDAY 1 NOVEMBER

Book at Ticketek 132 849 www.ticketek.com.au

Stelling is a stand-up comedian, writer and actress. She's a product of the Chicago stand-up scene and studied improv at The Annoyance Theatre. Beth's background is in theatre, she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Miami University and interned for The School at Steppenwolf in Chicago before graduation. She will do a series of shows in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney for the Just For Laughs Sydney Comedy Festival.

Beth was named Best Stand-up Comedian in Chicago by The Chicago Reader in 2010. Soon after she was a New Face of Comedy in Montreal's Just for Laughs Festival and re-located to Los Angeles in 2011. Within her first year in L.A, Beth made her late-night television debut on Conan and released her debut album Sweet Beth. Beth then appeared on Comedy Central's @midnight, Chelsea Lately and The Pete Holmes Show.

Beth filmed her Comedy Central half hour stand-up special in Boston (now available on iTunes), and Vulture named it one of the Best Stand-up Specials of 2015. In conjunction with her Comedy Central special, Stelling released her second comedy album Simply the Beth.

The Interrobang and Splitsider named it one of the top ten albums of 2015. Her latest half hour stand-up special was filmed in L.A. and is now streaming on Netflix. It was released in 2017 in a Netflix original series called The Standups.

Other places to look for Beth: Showtime's Comedy of SXSW, the indie movie This Isn't Funny on Netflix, The Meltdown with Jonah & Kumail, The High Court and season 2 of Amazon's series Red Oaks opposite Jennifer Grey. She's also guest stars on Comedy Central's new hit series Corporate.

Beth is a writer who contributed to I Love You America with Sarah Silverman on Hulu. She previously wrote for the first two seasons of Judd Apatow's series Crashing starring Pete Holmes. She also wrote on the feature film Good Boys coming to theatres in August 2019, season three of Another Period starring Natasha Leggero and Riki Lindhome on Comedy Central, Verified with David Spade and Seth Rogen's Hilarity for Charity now streaming on Netflix. Prior she had been a consulting producer for MTV's Ridiculousness.

And of course, you can find her guesting on lots of podcasts (Getting Doug with High, Spontaneanation, 2 Dope Queens) and her own podcast with her mom Diane called We Called Your Mom on Earwolf and Stitcher Premium.





