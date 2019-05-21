Bar'd Work Presents MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Following a sold out Sydney season, new theatre company Bar'd Work are launching their famous comedy Much Ado About Nothing in Melbourne as part of the inaugural Shakesbeer Sessions. Expect fast, funny and irreverent 90-minute Shakespeare, performed in a selection of Melbourne's most iconic pub venues.

The night of short, sharp Shakespeare will see two of the Bard's greatest creations go head to head in a battle of wits. Leaping off the page and into the pub, Beatrice and Benedick attempt to save a wedding under threat by the villainous Don John. More romance than The Bachelor, better writing than Home & Away, and actors that will share a drink with the audience (before, after, and during).

"Very funny. They include crazy pop songs and people stand up and sing and dance. It's absolutely wild and being performed by some of the very best Shakespeare actors around." - Elissa Blake, Arts Tuesday on Eastside Radio

Much Ado About Nothing stars Alex Aldrich as Beatrice, Heath Anderson as Claudio, Louisa Fitzhardinge as Hero / Dogberry, Grant Foulkes as Benedick, Nigel Langley as Don John / Margaret / Verges, David Meadows as Leonato, Mariska Murphy as Swing, Tom O'Sullivan as Don Pedro and Lisa Woodbrook as Conrade / Friar Frances.

This production is created by Chris Huntly-Turner and James Haxby, directed by Tim Paige and produced by Natalie Lines.

Friday 7th June: Hardiman's Hotel, Kensington

Sunday 9th & Sunday 23rd June: The Leveson, North Melbourne

Monday 10th & Sunday 30th June: The Cheeky Pint, Footscray

More venues and dates to follow.

Tickets $25 online / $30 at the door @ bardwork.com/tickets





