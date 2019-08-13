BLADE UNIVERSITY Comes to Melbourne Fringe

In one year, Maddy Weeks bought 25 real life swords. Rather than admit she clearly had a break down, she has used them to create art (and a tax deduction).

"Blade University" is a show about swords, sex, obsession and depression. Join queer comedian, professional sad boi, and master of the blade Maddy Weeks for her debut show three years in the making and definitely not the product of a breakdown 22 years in the making.

Show Details: Blade University

Dates: 12th- 19th September

Time: 6:30pm

Preview (12th September) - $12



Venue: Coopers Inn 282 Exhibition Street Melbourne

Tickets: https://melbournefringe.com.au/event/blade-university/





