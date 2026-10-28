Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
BLACK IS THE COLOR OF MY VOICE to Return to Australia
Written and performed by Apphia Campbell, the production features live music and storytelling celebrating the life and legacy of the civil rights activist and jazz icon.
The award-winning BLACK IS THE COLOR OF MY VOICE, will open in Canberra in February 2027 before seasons in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide.
Inspired by the extraordinary life of Nina Simone and featuring many of her most iconic songs performed live, BLACK IS THE COLOR OF MY VOICE is a powerful and deeply moving celebration of one of the 20th century's most remarkable artists.
Written and performed by Apphia Campbell, the play follows a successful jazz singer and civil rights activist seeking redemption following the untimely death of her father.
Alone with her memories, she reflects on the extraordinary journey that took her from a young piano prodigy destined for a life in the church to an internationally renowned singer and passionate activist at the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement.
Through storytelling and live music, Campbell captures the determination, passion, vulnerability and uncompromising spirit of a woman whose voice became synonymous with both extraordinary music and the struggle for equality.
Originally from the United States, Apphia Campbell wrote Black Is The Color Of My Voice in 2013. Since then, the production has toured extensively throughout the UK and enjoyed acclaimed seasons in Shanghai, New York and Australia.
Her other acclaimed work, Woke, subsequently reconceived as Through The Mud and created with Meredith Yarbrough, won a prestigious Scotsman Fringe First and received a Highly Commended recognition in the Amnesty International Freedom of Expression Awards. It was also shortlisted for the Filipa Bragança Award and Scottish Arts Club Theatre Award.
Now, Australian audiences have another opportunity to experience Campbell's compelling performance in this intimate portrait of an artist whose music, courage and influence continue to resonate around the world.
CANBERRA
Venue: Canberra Theatre Centre, Civic Square, London Circuit, Canberra
Dates: 9–13 February
Bookings: https://canberratheatrecentre.com.au/
MELBOURNE
Venue: Spiegel Haus, 217 Lonsdale Street, Melbourne
Dates: 16–21 February
Bookings: https://www.spiegelhausmelb.com/blackisthecolorofmyvoice
SYDNEY
Venue: Seymour Centre, Cnr City Road & Cleveland Street, Chippendale
Dates: 24–27 February
Bookings: https://www.seymourcentre.com/event/black-is-the-color-of-my-voice/
BRISBANE
Venue: Brisbane Powerhouse, 119 Lamington Street, New Farm
Dates: 2–6 March
Bookings: https://brisbanepowerhouse.org/events/black-is-the-color-of-my-voice/
ADELAIDE
Venue: The Arts Theatre, 53 Angas Street, Adelaide
Dates: 9–14 March
Bookings: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/black-is-the-color-of-my-voice-af2027
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