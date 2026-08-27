LA RONDE and BRIEFS Among First Shows Set For Season Two at Spiegel Haus Melbourne

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Spiegel Haus Melbourne, housed in a Chinatown block with Spiegeltents, bars, food trucks, a theatre and stunning rooftop views of the city, cemented itself as Melbourne's favourite new entertainment venue, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors in its inaugural season from November 2025 to July 2026 with a wild mix of cabaret, music, circus, family shows, burlesque and comedy.

Season two will kick off with the glitter drenched spectacle that is Briefs: The Works, returning to the Spiegeltent for four weeks with its high voltage collision of world class circus, outrageous drag, seductive burlesque and filthy comedy, delivered with the swagger and skill and that have made Briefs a global phenomenon.

Taking up residency in the Spiegeltent from 21 October is our headline show for season two, La Ronde. From the creators of Blanc de Blanc and Late Night Vice, and making its Melbourne debut, La Ronde showcases the very best circus performers from around the world in one whirlwind show that glitters, spins and leaves audiences wanting more.

Spiegel Haus Melbourne Creative Director, Chris Mitchell said: “We're incredibly excited to bring Spiegel Haus back for a second season and continue building a home for brilliant live performance in the heart of Melbourne. Our first season showed us just how much appetite there is for a venue where circus, cabaret, comedy, music and family entertainment can all live on one rooftop. This next season will welcome back some audience favourites and introduce plenty of new artists, shows and experiences along the way.”

Live funk and disco show Vaudeville Smash'd will return from 26 September – part concert, part cabaret, all big, bold variety show – driven by the music, energy and chaos of by the gloriously unpredictable showmen of Vaudeville Smash.

October will showcase artists from the Australian Burlesque Festival including New Follies, The Big Tease and Empress Erotique along with Melbourne International Jazz Festival events Haus Party and Sachém: Strangers Again and Melbourne Fringe shows Jerry Springtime Show and Daft Punked: The Tribute.

Families are also welcomed enthusiastically at the venue, with school holiday fun including Circus The Show, The Magic Pyjama Party, The Greatest Magic Show, The Glow Squad and Peter Coombe in Newspaper Mama…Everyday.

With plenty more programming yet to be announced, Spiegel Haus Melbourne will once again be a festival hub for both Midsumma and Melbourne Comedy Festival in 2027, and the number one spot for performance, music and live entertainment in the CBD.

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