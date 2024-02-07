BLACK IS THE COLOR OF MY VOICE Will Embark on Australian Tour Next Month

The tour kicks off in Adelaide on Monday 11 March.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

BLACK IS THE COLOR OF MY VOICE Will Embark on Australian Tour Next Month

After critically acclaimed international performances and an award-winning Australian premiere at Adelaide Fringe in 2023, Black Is The Color Of My Voice will tour Australia this March. 

Written and performed by Apphia Campbell, it is inspired by the life of Nina Simone and features many of her most iconic songs performed live. The show follows a successful jazz singer and civil rights activist as she seeks redemption after the untimely death of her father. She reflects on the journey that took her from a young piano prodigy destined for a life in the service of the church to a renowned jazz vocalist at the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement.

The show will return to Adelaide Fringe before playing Melbourne and Sydney for the first time. 

Originally from the United States, Apphia Campbell wrote Black Is The Color Of My Voice in 2013 and it has since toured the UK and had acclaimed seasons in Shanghai and New York. The show won Pick of Week at its 2023 Adelaide premiere.

In 2019, she made her London West End debut with the show at Trafalgar Studios. Her other show, Woke, now reconceived as Through The Mud, created withMeredith Yarbrough, won a Scotsman Fringe First and a Highly Commended in the Amnesty International Awards, and was shortlisted for The Filipa Bragança Award and Scottish Art Club Theatre Award.

Tour Dates:

Venue: AC Arts, Adelaide Fringe
Dates: Monday 11 March – Sunday 17 March
Time: 11, 12, 14, 17 March 7.00pm, 15, 16 March 8.00pm, 17 March 3.00pm
Box Office: 1300 621 255
Online: here

Venue: Athenaeum Theatre, Melbourne
Dates: Tuesday 19 March – Saturday 23 March
Time: 19-23 March 7.30pm, 23 March 2.30pm
Box Office: 03 9650 1500
Online: www.athenaeumtheatre.com.au

Venue: Seymour Centre, Sydney
Dates: Tuesday 26 March – Saturday 30 March
Time: 26-30 March 7.30pm, 30 March 2.30pm
Box Office: 02 7255 1561
Online: www.seymourcentre.com
   




