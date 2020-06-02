Australian Theatre Companies Ask the Government to Allow Them to Reopen

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that theatre companies in Australia are pleading with the government to let them reopen their doors.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and arts minister Paul Fletcher hinted this week that a rescue package is on the way for films theatre and music festivals. Theatres are grateful for the support, but acknowledge just how much they are suffering with their doors closed.

"[A federal support fund of] upfront capital would be absolutely welcomed," said Melbourne Theatre Company executive director and co-CEO Virginia Lovett. "Certain companies are getting close to a crisis point. We're so reliant on box office and we are now drawing down on our reserves."

She continued to say, "2021 will be a recovery year, as audiences regain their confidence to return... We'll need government support for that recovery. It will be a couple of years before we're back at full performance capacity. We need to talk about how to underwrite that [temporary] ticket loss...The most important thing is we've just got to get back to non-social-distanced performance... I can't play to 25 per cent, 30 per cent of the house - it is not financially viable."

