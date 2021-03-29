Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Australian Musical Theatre Academy Presents Creating Cabaret

The course is curated and led by one of Australia’s most renowned cabaret performers - Queenie van de Zandt.

Mar. 29, 2021  
Australian Musical Theatre Academy has announced its new course, Creating Cabaret.

The Creating Cabaret Course is a unique online course, that runs for 2 ½ hours every Tuesday night, for 12-weeks from the April 20th to July 6th, which will teach you how to write, produce and perform your own cabaret show.

Curated and led by one of Australia's most renowned cabaret performers - Queenie van de Zandt, with masterclasses by the Who's Who of the Australian cabaret scene - performers, directors, producers, festival artist directors, writers and musical directors, all of whom have the skills and knowledge to set you on a successful cabaret career.

Don't miss this rare opportunity to work with Australia's leading lights of cabaret and create your own cabaret show, ready to pitch to major festivals and venues for inclusion in their 2021/2022 seasons.

Learn more and enroll at https://www.amta.net.au/ccc-home.html.


