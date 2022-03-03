Athenaeum Theatre Welcomes CIRCUS – THE SHOW This April

Following a sell-out debut season at the 2021 Adelaide Fringe, overwhelming demand for tickets at the Melbourne Comedy Festival - which saw the entire 16 performance season sell-out in two days, PLUS a ground-breaking season at Her Majesty's Theatre in Adelaide - Showmen Productions' CIRCUS is headed to back to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival with their BIGGEST SHOW YET and it is not to be missed Melbourne!

CIRCUS is an Australian trailblazer in children's entertainment featuring world-class illusions, tumbling acrobats, highly skilled jugglers, breath-taking and elegant aerialists, comedy and an endearing clown. The show has received numerous 5 star reviews as well as winning the award of Best Children's Show in the Adelaide Fringe Weekly Awards.

For the return Melbourne performances, CIRCUS's Ringmaster will be played by Justin Williams from Showmen Productions - one of Australia's most prominent touring circus companies (The Greatest Magic Show, Adults Only Magic Show, CIRCUS); while the clowning talents of Nathan Green will be on full display in a range of hilarious stunts including climbing completely inside a gigantic 6FT BALLOON!

This season will also star several high-class Melbourne-based performers; including aerialist and hula-hoop extraordinaire, Shaunah Johnson, who will be presenting her energetic and unique aerial performances of grace and beauty while keeping everyone fully captivated with hula-hooping tricks you will have to see to believe!

Also joining them is Will Anton, an urban circus legend from the United States who brings his energetic experimental style of circus in every one of his acts; alongside one of Australia's top jugglers - Richard Sullivan - who was trained by the best in the world in Stockholm, Sweden before returning to Australia to star in shows produced by companies including Circus Oz, YUMMY, Circus Trick Tease and now Showmen Productions!

CIRCUS producer and performer Sam Hume says, 'CIRCUS brings together years of experience and skill in the industry. We have some of the most talented family circus performers on the Fringe circuit on board to help teach children the importance of celebrating difference. The show concludes with a powerful message to always embrace your weirdness and never lose sight of your dreams - no matter how wild!'

Showmen Productions - the creative team behind CIRCUS and The Greatest Magic Show! - have toured to the Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Adelaide and Edinburgh Fringes to critically acclaimed reviews and sell-out seasons in all cities.

Venue: Athenaeum Theatre, 188 Collins St Melbourne VIC 3000

Date/Time: April 15th 2022 at 3:30pm

April 16th 2022 at 10:30am, 1pm and 3:30pm

April 17th 2022 at 10:30am, 1pm and 3:30pm

Tickets: Admit Premium Reserve: $45.00

Family Premium Reserve: $160.00

Admit A Reserve: $39.00

Family A Reserve: $140.00

Bookings: www.athenaeumtheatre.com.au / PH: 9650 1500 https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx'sh=CIRCUS21 / PH: 132 849