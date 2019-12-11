Arts Centre Melbourne's Transformation Set To Continue: CEO, Claire Spencer Signs Up For 5 More Years

Following a transformative five-year period for Arts Centre Melbourne, CEO Claire Spencer has had her tenure extended for a further five years by the Victorian Government and the Victorian Arts Centre Trust.

Since November 2014, Claire Spencer has led the organisation to an exciting position of planning for future decades.

A former Chartered Accountant with an honours degree in theology, Claire's leadership approach combines rigorous business acumen with a collaborative and empathetic style that has transformed the way Arts Centre Melbourne operates.

This includes increasing the commissioning of new works, bringing a wider range of performances and events to audiences that are more inclusive, accessible and representative of our diverse population.

"Five years on and we are now in the position to look beyond planning for our immediate future, to one that is planning for decades ahead," said Claire Spencer.

"I am thrilled that the state government and the Victorian Arts Centre Trust have had the confidence to renew my contract for another five-year term, particularly as these plans include the biggest transformation of Arts Centre Melbourne since opening 35 years ago in 1984.

"The planned transformation of the Melbourne Arts Precinct will include a renewed Arts Centre Melbourne, and I am thrilled that our passionate and enormously talented team will be delivering on this significant project, for all Victorians."

In June 2018, the Victorian Government announced an initial funding commitment of $208 million for a transformation of the Melbourne Arts Precinct, with schematic design and planning works underway.

President of Victorian Arts Centre Trust, Ian Carson AM, said of the CEO, "The extension of Claire's contract for another five years reflects the Victorian government and the Trust's absolute confidence in Claire to lead the organisation through the next exciting phase of our beloved icon.

"In my tenure as Trust President I have been incredibly impressed by Claire's leadership, passion for the sector, and vision for Art Centre Melbourne as a national and international leader in the performing arts."

Arts Centre Melbourne's contribution to the creative industries over the past five years has centred on the key principles of the CEO's leadership style - collaboration, authentic connection and sector initiatives.

Some of the highlights under Claire's leadership include:

Improved collaboration and relationships with resident companies, and a new strategic approach to corporate partnerships that places social impact at the centre.

In the past four years the number of performances has increased 32% and dark nights in the venues are a rarity. Over the same period, performance attendance has increased 27%.

More programming that celebrates diversity and offers opportunities for a wider range of voices to be heard and seen on our stages.

Adoption of a collaborative consortium approach to our work such as the ground-breaking Asia TOPA that helps to foster cross-cultural exchange and provide an exceptional audience experience.

Commissioning and seeding of new works including those that reflect programming more generally in support of small to mid-sized organisations.

The Arts Wellbeing Collective, now in its third year - an innovative initiative led by Arts Centre Melbourne to promote positive mental health and wellbeing in the performing arts; the only program of its kind anywhere in the world.

Regional Technical Training Program TECH CONNECT- Arts Centre Melbourne's nationally accredited technical training program provided much-needed training to new & emerging theatre technicians to help strengthen capacity of performing arts centres across regional Victoria.

Improved access and inclusion opportunities for audience members and for performers living with a disability.

Highest number of relaxed performances which makes a performance experience possible for many more families. In the past year we welcomed 5,509 people to 32 relaxed experiences and worked with 10 national and international theatre companies to develop their own relaxed performances.

Opening the Australian Music Vault in 2017 - a key part of the Victorian Government Music Works strategy that has received well over 1 million visitors. The Australian Music Vault at Arts Centre Melbourne celebrates Australia's contemporary music story and is a free exhibition available all year round.

Expansion of the nation's performing arts collection, the Australian Performing Arts Collection, with over 690,000 items that represents Australia's post-colonial performance history.

The Betty Amsden Participation Program - established in 2014 following a generous legacy gift from Betty is an annual community event that inspires people from all over Melbourne to tap into their creative imagination. In 2019, 175 guitarists that included literal first-timers to hard-core rock guitarists had their moment on the Hamer Hall stage in community-led event, Those Who Rock.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You