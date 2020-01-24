Arts Centre Melbourne Presents Midsumma Extravaganza

The glitz and glamour is back with the latest edition of the Midsumma Extravaganza at Arts Centre Melbourne's Hamer Hall on February 1 as a part of the Midsumma Festival.

This year's edition will feature TV star Bob Downe, comedian Kirsty Webeck, drag superstar Pangina Heals, cabaret icon Dolly Diamond, comedians Tom Ballard and Nathan Valvo and more.

The all-star cast are locked and loaded to deliver a gala night of entertainment, comedy and music with a kaleidoscope of LGBTIQA+ artists.

Co-hosted by Downe and Webeck, audiences will be treated to appearances from the RuPaul of Thailand's Pangina Heals, the fabulous Dolly Diamond and comedic musings from Tom Ballard and Nathan Valvo.

We will also welcome Sarah Ward's divine and deluded alter ego Yana Alana, transgender comedian Cassie Workman, cabaret singer and Oprahfication actress Rachel Dunham, The Voice's Jack Vidgen and co-host of The Great Australian Bake Off Mel Buttle.

The Midsumma Extravaganza has grown leaps and bounds since its debut in 2018 and this year is expected to be more extra than ever. Music will be provided by James Simpson and an eight piece band, there will be a red carpet entrance (to make everyone feel like a star) and our post-show DJ and cocktails will keep the party going inside the glamorous Hamer Hall til late.

Arts Centre Melbourne is excited to host this event as a part of the Midsumma Festival.

The festival is headlined by a musical masterpiece fronted by Australian music icon Paul Mac titled The Rise & Fall of Saint George (last showing tonight). Other featured pieces include, Daddy, performed by Indigenous artist Joel Bray, discussing identity and finding a sense of belonging in today's increasingly complicated society and BOOBS, performed by acclaimed musician and comedian Selina Jenkins, a one woman show exploring the journey of her double mastectomy and our relationship with our own bodies.





