Arts Centre Melbourne Presents Meeting Points Series: LEAF AND SHADOW

Leaf and Shadow is the first concert in the Meeting Points Series taking place at The Pavilion in Arts Centre Melbourne on Sunday 22 September, featuring extraordinary traditional Korean bamboo flutist (taegŭm), Hyelim Kim.

Renowned for breathing new life into her masterpieces, Hyelim Kim will perform both traditional Korean compositions as well as her own contemporary works. She will be joined by renowned Australian jazz drummer Simon Barker, violinist Pei Ann Yeoh (Kuala Lumpur), vocalist Bae Il Dong (Seoul) and Australian Art Orchestra (AAO) Artistic Director Peter Knight on trumpet and electronics.

Leaf and Shadow reflects the vibrancy of borderless contemporary music and daring improvisations by exploring the fusion of traditional Korean sounds, percussive rhythms and experimental jazz nuances in this Meeting Points Series exclusive.

Meeting Points Series is a creative collaboration between Arts Centre Melbourne and the Australian Art Orchestra and is an intimate collection of concerts bringing together musical styles from across the globe in unexpected collaborations curated by Artistic Director Peter Knight.

The Australian Art Orchestra's work constantly seeks to stretch genres and break down the barriers separating disciplines, forms and cultures. It explores the interstices between the avant-garde and the traditional, between art and popular music, between electronic and acoustic approaches, and creates music that traverse the continuum between improvised and notated forms.

Arts Centre Melbourne and Australian Art Orchestra present

Meeting Points Series: Leaf and Shadow

Arts Centre Melbourne | The Pavilion | 5pm | 22 September

Tickets From $29 (plus booking fee)

Bookings at artscentremelbourne.com.au





