Arts Centre Melbourne presents High Tea Live - Steaming Jazz with Stevenson's Rockets, Sunday 6 October at 12pm.

Having performed at iconic jazz festivals both in Australia and abroad, the musical talent of Stevenson's Rockets knows no limits. Each the best in their field, the quartet's four members sure know how to entertain.

Their repertoire draws inspiration from the Great American Songbook, along with the early jazz legends such as Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton, Fats Waller and Benny Goodman.

They swing, they fire, they steam and they are sure to have you tapping your toes to their infectious tunes!

Start with a glass of Azahara bubbles on arrival, then indulge in a three tiered stand of sumptuous sweet and savoury delights, paired with freshly brewed tea and coffee.

Arts Centre Melbourne

The Pavilion

100 St Kilda Rd, Melbourne

Tickets From $79 - $89 (plus booking fees)

Bookings www.artscentremelbourne.com.au





