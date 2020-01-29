Arts Centre Melbourne Presents FLAT-EARTHERS: THE MUSICAL & ESCAPE VELOCITY

The Arts Centre Melbourne will be presenting two free works as a part of Midsumma Festival with Flat-Earthers: The Musical and Escape Velocity: We Are Who We Are.

Flat-Earthers, (sold out), is a musical performance that brings the world's most iconic conspiracy theories together in a brand new electropop musical comedy about just how far we're willing to go in search of the truth.

This first stage creative development continues Arts Centre Melbourne's support of new and exciting artists. The stage-reading is brought to you by Jean Tong, Lou Wall & James Gales; the artists behind Romeo Is Not The Only Fruit (Green Room Award Best Writing Nominee) and Lou Wall's Drag Race (Melbourne Fringe Best Performance Nominee, Best Emerging Artist Winner).

"Flat-Earthers brings together the world's most iconic conspiracy theories in a queer, satirical musical that holds up an entertaining mirror to our contemporary era of Fake News, echo chambers and mass disinformation. By going to extremes, this work shines a light on what it means to try to create community online, how it can be both a life-saver and also deeply dangerous," says Jean Tong.

Escape Velocity: We Are Who We Are is a multi-disciplinary art project produced entirely by trans and gender non-conforming young people based in Melbourne. This work was developed by St Martins Youth Arts Centre in collaboration with Minus18, a youth driven network for LGBTIQ events, workshops campaigns and support groups.

Presented in three phases over the course of a year, Escape Velocity welcomes Melbourne's young people to The Channel to share experiences and stories.

In August 2019, Escape Velocity: Launch, Open the Door and Dive In were seen by hundreds of thousands of people.



In October 2019, Escape Velocity Walks the City, as part of Future Echoes Festival, invited audiences to experience the city hand-in-hand with local trans and gender non-conforming people. In November 2019, the Escape Velocity 2 film was released as part of Trans Awareness week.

This time; the audience will be able to meet the Escape Velocity advocates and even record their own statement telling the world who they are.

The inclusion of Flat-Earthers and Escape Velocity to Midsumma Festival further establishes The Channel as a creative hub to explore important themes. The Channel is Arts Centre Melbourne's unique and versatile space for developing young creatives and presenting emerging work.

Arts Centre Melbourne are excited to present these creative pieces and are committed to providing further opportunities for aspiring artists in collaboration with Midsumma Festival. Other featured pieces will include, Daddy, performed by Indigenous artist Joel Bray, discussing identity and finding a sense of belonging in today's increasingly complicated society and BOOBS, performed by acclaimed musician and comedian Selina Jenkins, a one woman show exploring the journey of her double mastectomy and our relationship with our own bodies.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You