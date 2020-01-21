Arts Centre Melbourne Presents DADDY

Wiradjuri dance artist Joel Bray is set to sweeten the Midsumma Festival stage with Daddy, showing in the Arts Centre Melbourne's State Rehearsal Room from 4 - 8 February.

This immersive performance from the prolific artist features his trademark confection of conversation, exploring his journey as a queer man with Indigenous heritage, navigating his identity in an increasingly complex world.

Bray's debut performance at Midsumma Festival comes after a decorated decade that has involved the creation of pieces such as Daharawungara (2018) and Biladurang (2017). In his latest work, the Melbourne artist is on a journey of personal investigation, fetishization and colonisation.

Joel has developed a reputation as one of the most electric new figures in Australian dance who has an uncanny ability to explore his journey and unapologetically present it in a conversational manner. His creative works have drawn praise from audiences and critics alike and the appearance of Daddy on the Midsumma stage will only add further weight to his creative repertoire.

Arts Centre Melbourne is delighted to collaborate with Bray and his team to present Daddy as a feature for the upcoming Midsumma Festival in early February.

The Midsumma Festival is headlined by a musical masterpiece fronted by Australian music icon Paul Mac titled The Rise & Fall of Saint George, a story surrounding George Michael and the solidarity of the queer community. Another featured piece will be BOOBS, performed by acclaimed musician and comedian Selina Jenkins, a one woman show exploring the journey of her double mastectomy and our relationship with our own bodies.

artscentremelbourne.com.au





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You