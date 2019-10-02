Arts Centre Melbourne Presents A CDP Kids and Salspot Production SPOT

Spot is one of the most loved dogs in the world, and he's coming to Arts Centre Melbourne from 13 - 17 November in the Playhouse as part of the Families Winter/Spring program.

Eric Hill's loveable puppy Spot has been an integral part of early childhood since he first appeared in the classic lift-the-flap storybook "Where's Spot?" in 1980. Selling over 60 million copies worldwide, Spot has a timeless appeal that has lasted for over 30 years and is as popular as ever today with parents and children alike.

With his inquisitive nature, sense of curiosity and boundless energy, Spot is like any curious toddler looking to explore the world around him. His simple form and the use of plain backgrounds and block colours makes him a perfect nursery companion for little ones.

Eric Hill's beloved puppy jumps out of the storybook and onto the stage as Spot and his friends head off on a new adventure to visit his Dad on the farm and meet the farm animals. But when they arrive, all the animals are lost! With puppetry, songs, and puzzles Spot and his friends try to find them all, even enlisting a little help from their new friends in the audience.

Presented by arrangement with Salspot Limited, part of Penguin Random House. Copyright © Salspot Ltd 2019. Original artwork © The Eric and Gillian Hill Family Trust 2013-2019. FUN WITH SPOTTM Salspot Ltd. All rights reserved.





