Arts Centre Melbourne Announces New Digital Program: Together With You

Arts Centre Melbourne today announced a new digital initiative - Together with you - to uplift, comfort, educate and entertain local and global communities while its venues' doors are temporarily closed to the public. The program, live from 9am, Monday 6 April, will invite the community into Arts Centre Melbourne's digital spaces to experience a series of free performance broadcasts, family activities, interviews, podcasts and long-form articles.

Together with you will feature never-before-seen items from the Australian Performing Arts Collection and Australian Music Vault, virtual workshops, new commissions and documentaries, alongside some of our favourite performances.

On Monday, 6 April, Arts Centre Melbourne will share interviews from the Australian Music Vault's Long Play Series, including the incomparable Judith Durham AO. The Seekers have had a special relationship with Arts Centre Melbourne since 1967, when their performance at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl drew a world-record 200,000 people. The aim of the Long Play Series is to share and preserve the stories of contemporary music in Australia from all facets of the music industry, from the 1950s to present day.

For the series the Australian Music Vault asked some of the country's most influential trailblazers and unsung heroes to open up about their lives in music. The hour-long, online video interviews delve further into the stories behind some of Australia's favourite artists and what inspires some of Australia's industry heavyweights, including Archie Roach AM, Courtney Barnett and Michael Gudinski AM.

The digital program will also include Sound as Ever podcasts produced by young content creators and radio makers interested in exploring the Australian music scene. The first season looks into various aspects of the music industry, while the second season explores the stories and unpacks issues around iconic Australian songs including Peter Allen's I Still Call Australia Home and My People by The Presets.

Arts Centre Melbourne will also provide the Liner Notes Series, an ongoing collection of exclusive stories which aims to deepen the connection between artist and audience. Stories include Jane Gazzo reflecting on the sophisticated and poetic song writing of David McComb from The Triffids, and Vika and Linda Bull reflecting on their illustrious 30-year career.

New content will be regularly released on Arts Centre Melbourne's website for people to enjoy at their leisure. For more information, including upcoming broadcasts, follow Arts Centre Melbourne on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

"When we closed our doors we recognised the importance of the need to continue to bring the wonder and joy of performances and arts experiences to audiences. We hope that this program of archival recordings and digital experiences will uplift and connect our communities, especially during the time when this is most needed," says Arts Centre Melbourne CEO Claire Spencer AM.

"We may be physically apart at the moment but this doesn't mean we need to be socially isolated. We can still come together online to find comfort and inspiration from the story-telling of the arts whether it's through contemporary music, theatre or family activities."

To access the Together with you digital program visit Arts Centre Melbourne's website on Monday 6 April from 9am. Virtual visitors are invited to share their experience through the hashtag #ACMwithyou.





