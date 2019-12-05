Arts Centre Melbourne And Joseph O'Farrell Present 10 MINUTE DANCE PARTIES

The young and young at heart are invited to an express dance party in a decked-out disco shipping container as part of the Families Summer/Autumn program these school holidays from 16 - 24 January 2020 on Arts Centre Melbourne's forecourt.

10 Minute Dance Parties can be experienced in two ways - DJ or dancer!

Created by Joseph O'Farrell (JOF), this is a celebration of dance and community, aimed at bringing young people and their families the best 10 minutes of their lives with accessibility and collaboration at the forefront.

"For the season at Arts Centre Melbourne, we have specifically designed 10 Minute Dance Parties to be an accessible event for children and families; so bring the pram, follow our dance moves and share in a completely unique experience that you have never been a part of before!" says JOF.

The 40-ft shipping container will see people of all ages welcomed into an interactive space to dance and let their hair down in what is a truly inter-generational collaboration.

"You enter the shipping container onto a dance floor at the height of its power with lights, lasers and banger tracks all curated by the young workshop participants," says JOF.

In collaboration with Arts Centre Melbourne's learning hub, The Channel, approximately 40 young people aged between 13 and 18 years of age will learn how to DJ in a free one-day workshop on either Monday 13 January or Tuesday 14 January and then be part of the line-up for the 10 Minute Dance Parties in the shipping container. These aspiring DJs don't need any prior experience as they will learn everything they need to know in the workshop.

"The workshops are designed to empower youth, foster talent and learn new skills in performance and being a DJ. The DJs will also lead the audience in world record attempts, dance move competitions, interpretations and venture into the unknown," says JOF.

The free shipping container dance phenomenon that has delighted audiences across Australia and the UK.

Arts Centre Melbourne and Joseph O'Farrell (JOF) present

10 Minute Dance Parties

Arts Centre Melbourne forecourt | 16 - 24 January

FREE

DJ Workshops

The Channel, Upper Terrace of Hamer Hall | 13 or 14 January

To register, complete the form here

FREE

Warnings: Haze, lighting effectsAccessibility: wheelchair access, visual performance. Please note, when you are here, let us know if you have any specific access requirements. There are elements of the experience we can tailor and adapt, including adjusting lighting, providing headphones/ear plugs and more.

More info





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You