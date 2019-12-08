Arts Centre Melbourne And Australian Art Orchestra Present Meeting Points Series: Hand To Earth

Hand to Earth, is the third concert in the Meeting Points Series taking place at The Pavilion in Arts Centre Melbourne on Sunday 23 February, 2020.

Presented as part of Asia TOPA, Hand to Earth features one of Korea's most sought after jazz vocalists Sunny Kim, Yolngu song-man from North East Arnhem Land Daniel Wilfred and multidisciplinary musician Peter Knight. Together they sing of the stars, of fire and of the cooling rain against Knight's floating trumpet notes and electronic crackles. Their effortless collaboration spans continents and cultures, expressing a deeply human commonality. Following the overwhelming success of The Hearkening (2017) and Hand to Earth (2018), this trio represents contemporary Australia at its best: sophisticated, inclusive, diverse, and forward looking.

Meeting Points Series is a creative collaboration between Arts Centre Melbourne and the Australian Art Orchestra (AAO) and is an intimate collection of concerts bringing together musical styles from across the globe in unexpected collaborations curated by Artistic Director Peter Knight.

The Australian Art Orchestra's work, under the leadership of daring composer, trumpeter, and sound artist Peter Knight, constantly seeks to stretch genres and break down the barriers separating disciplines, forms and cultures. It explores the interstices between the avant-garde and the traditional, between art and popular music, between electronic and acoustic approaches, and creates music that traverse the continuum between improvised and notated forms.

Asia TOPA is a joint initiative of the Sidney Myer Fund and Arts Centre Melbourne with support from the Australian and Victorian governments. With major seed funding from the Sidney Myer Fund, Arts Centre Melbourne has initiated a landmark collaboration with Melbourne's community of culture makers and national arts leaders to introduce powerful new voices from Asia to our stages. Asia TOPA takes place from January to March 2020.

City of Melbourne is a principal funder of the Meeting Points Series.





